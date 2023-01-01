Menu
2009 Mazda MAZDA6

40,107 KM

$12,998

+ tax & licensing
$12,998

+ taxes & licensing

Boss Auto

905-721-1200

2009 Mazda MAZDA6

2009 Mazda MAZDA6

GT

2009 Mazda MAZDA6

GT

Location

Boss Auto

1399 Simcoe Street North, Oshawa, ON L1G 4X5

905-721-1200

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,998

+ taxes & licensing

40,107KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9824965
  • Stock #: M35311
  • VIN: 1YVHP82B195M35311

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 40,107 KM

Vehicle Description

***EXTREMELY LOW MILEAGE***ONE OWNER***BEAUTIFULLY BUILT EXCELLENT CONDITION  BLACK ON BLACK MAZDA FULL SIZE SEDAN W/ VERY LOW MILEAGE, EQUIPPED W/ THE EVER RELIABLE 6 CYLINDER 3.7L DOHC ENGINE, LOADED W/ ALLOY RIMS, POWER MOONOOF, PUSH BUTTON START, FOG LIGHTS, BLIND SPOT MONITORING SYSTEM, UPGRADED BOSE SPEAKER SYSTEM, HEATED/MEMORY/POWER SEATS, LEATHER SEATS, BLUETOOTH CONNECTION, MULTI-ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL, AUTOMATIC HEADLIGHTS, POWER LOCKS/WINDOWS AND HEATED/POWER SIDE VIEW MIRRORS, AM/FM/XM/CD RADIO, KEYLESS ENTRY, SAFETY, WARRANTY AND MORE!*** FREE RUST-PROOF PACKAGE FOR A LIMITED TIME ONLY *** This vehicle comes certified with all-in pricing excluding HST tax and licensing. Also included is a complimentary 36 days complete coverage safety and powertrain warranty, and one year limited powertrain warranty. Please visit our website at www.bossauto.ca today!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Boss Auto

Boss Auto

1399 Simcoe Street North, Oshawa, ON L1G 4X5

