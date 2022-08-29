Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Ford Escape

157,730 KM

Details Description Features

$9,498

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$9,498

+ taxes & licensing

Boss Auto

905-721-1200

Contact Seller
2010 Ford Escape

2010 Ford Escape

XLT 4WD

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Ford Escape

XLT 4WD

Location

Boss Auto

1399 Simcoe Street North, Oshawa, ON L1G 4X5

905-721-1200

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,498

+ taxes & licensing

157,730KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9046588
  • Stock #: C74055
  • VIN: 1FMCU9DG2AKC74055

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 157,730 KM

Vehicle Description

***ACCIDENT FREE***TWO SETS OF TIRES ON RIMS INCLUDING WINTERS***EXCELLENT CONDITION FOUR-WHEEL DRIVE FORD SPORTS-UTILITY VEHICLE EQUIPPED W/ THE EVER RELIABLE 6 CYLINDER 3.0L DOHC ENGINE, LOADED W/ POWER LOCKS AND WINDOWS, POWER SEATS, HEATED SIDE VIEW MIRRORS, BLUETOOTH CONNECTION, KEYLESS ENTRY, CRUISE CONTROL, AIR CONDITIONING, CLASS-3 TOW HITCH PACKAGE, SAFETY AND WARRANTY INCLUDED AND MUCH MORE! *** FREE RUST-PROOF PACKAGE FOR A LIMITED TIME ONLY *** This vehicle comes certified with all-in pricing excluding HST tax and licensing. Also included is a complimentary 36 days complete coverage safety and powertrain warranty, and one year limited powertrain warranty. Please visit our website at www.bossauto.ca today!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Keyless Entry
Split Rear Seat
Warranty Included

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Boss Auto

2010 Ford Escape XLT...
 157,730 KM
$9,498 + tax & lic
2018 Mazda MAZDA3 GX...
 122,588 KM
$16,998 + tax & lic
2013 Dodge Journey C...
 89,022 KM
SOLD + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Boss Auto

Boss Auto

Boss Auto

1399 Simcoe Street North, Oshawa, ON L1G 4X5

Call Dealer

905-721-XXXX

(click to show)

905-721-1200

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory