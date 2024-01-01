Menu
<pre style=overflow-wrap: break-word; white-space: pre-wrap;>This vehicle is certified, serviced & oil changed.<br /><br />Financing available O.A.C<br /><br /><br /> R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. is a family owned business, established in 1994.<br /><br /><br /> Referrals built us, reliability keep us serving you.<br /><br /><br /><br /> R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. ... We Care.</pre><p> </p>

2010 Mazda MAZDA3

144,377 KM

$7,989

+ tax & licensing
2010 Mazda MAZDA3

4dr Sdn Auto GX

2010 Mazda MAZDA3

4dr Sdn Auto GX

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4

905-571-3460

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,989

+ taxes & licensing

144,377KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN JM1BL1SF8A1290264

  • Exterior Colour Graphite
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 144,377 KM

This vehicle is certified, serviced & oil changed.

Financing available O.A.C



R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. is a family owned business, established in 1994.



Referrals built us, reliability keep us serving you.




R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. ... We Care.

 

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4

$7,989

+ taxes & licensing

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

905-571-3460

2010 Mazda MAZDA3