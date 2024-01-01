$10,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2011 BMW 3 Series
4dr Sdn 328i xDrive AWD Classic Ed
2011 BMW 3 Series
4dr Sdn 328i xDrive AWD Classic Ed
Location
A&P Auto Centre
239 Bloor St East, Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3
905-571-1277
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$10,999
+ taxes & licensing
141,000KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN wbapk7c55ba974835
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 141,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Warranty
Warranty Available
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet
A&P Auto Centre
239 Bloor St East, Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3
Call Dealer
905-571-XXXX(click to show)
2011 BMW 3 Series