2011 BMW 3 Series

141,000 KM

Details Features

$10,999

+ tax & licensing
4dr Sdn 328i xDrive AWD Classic Ed

Location

A&P Auto Centre

239 Bloor St East, Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3

905-571-1277

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

141,000KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN wbapk7c55ba974835

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 141,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet

