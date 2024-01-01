Menu
Account
Sign In
<pre style=overflow-wrap: break-word; white-space: pre-wrap;>This vehicle is certified, serviced & oil changed.<br /><br />Financing available O.A.C<br /><br /><br /> R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. is a family owned business, established in 1994.<br /><br /><br /> Referrals built us, reliability keep us serving you.<br /><br /><br /><br /> R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. ... We Care.</pre><p> </p>

2011 Chevrolet Aveo

114,713 KM

Details Description Features

$6,989

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2011 Chevrolet Aveo

5DR WGN LT

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Chevrolet Aveo

5DR WGN LT

Location

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4

905-571-3460

  1. 1714431971
  2. 1714431976
  3. 1714431981
  4. 1714431988
  5. 1714431992
  6. 1714431995
  7. 1714431999
  8. 1714432004
  9. 1714432008
  10. 1714432013
  11. 1714432017
  12. 1714432021
  13. 1714432025
  14. 1714432029
  15. 1714432033
  16. 1714432036
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,989

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
114,713KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 3G1TC6DG3BL151511

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Flash Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 114,713 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is certified, serviced & oil changed.

Financing available O.A.C



R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. is a family owned business, established in 1994.



Referrals built us, reliability keep us serving you.




R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. ... We Care.

 

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

Used 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport AWD 4dr 2.4L Luxury for sale in Oshawa, ON
2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport AWD 4dr 2.4L Luxury 164,980 KM $12,989 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Dodge Avenger 4dr Sdn SXT for sale in Oshawa, ON
2011 Dodge Avenger 4dr Sdn SXT 101,956 KM $7,989 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Honda CR-V 4WD 5dr EX-L w/Navi for sale in Oshawa, ON
2011 Honda CR-V 4WD 5dr EX-L w/Navi 206,945 KM $10,989 + tax & lic

Email R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4

Call Dealer

905-571-XXXX

(click to show)

905-571-3460

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$6,989

+ taxes & licensing

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

905-571-3460

Contact Seller
2011 Chevrolet Aveo