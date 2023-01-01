$13,998+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-721-1200
2011 Ford Taurus
SHO AWD
Location
Boss Auto
1399 Simcoe Street North, Oshawa, ON L1G 4X5
905-721-1200
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$13,998
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10357149
- Stock #: 104865
- VIN: 1FAHP2KT6BG104865
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 106,857 KM
Vehicle Description
INCREDIBLY WELL BUILT GREAT CONDITION GRAY ON BLACK FULL SIZE FORD SEDAN W/ LUXURIOUS SHO AWD TRIM PACKAGE AND EXCELLENT MILEAGE, EQUIPPED W/ THE EVER RELIABLE 6 CYLINDER 365HP 3.5L DOHC TURBO ENGINE, LOADED W/ ALL-WHEEL DRIVE, LEATHER/HEATED/COOLED/POWER/MEMORY SEATS, POWER MOONROOF,BLIND SPOT DETECTION SYSTEM, REAR VIEW CAMERA W/ REAR PARK ASSIST, FACTORY REMOTE CAR START, GPS NAVIGATION, POWER LOCKS/WINDOWS AND MIRROS, AIR CONDITIONING, KEYLESS ENTRY, CRUISE CONTROL, SAFETY AND WARRANTY INCLUDED AND MORE! This vehicle comes certified with all-in pricing excluding HST tax and licensing. Also included is a complimentary 36 days complete coverage safety and powertrain warranty, and one year limited powertrain warranty. Please visit our website at www.bossauto.ca today!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Warranty
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Boss Auto
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.