2011 Ford Taurus

106,857 KM

Details Description Features

$13,998

+ tax & licensing
Boss Auto

905-721-1200

SHO AWD

Location

Boss Auto

1399 Simcoe Street North, Oshawa, ON L1G 4X5

905-721-1200

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,998

+ taxes & licensing

106,857KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10357149
  • Stock #: 104865
  • VIN: 1FAHP2KT6BG104865

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 106,857 KM

Vehicle Description

INCREDIBLY WELL BUILT GREAT CONDITION GRAY ON BLACK FULL SIZE FORD SEDAN W/ LUXURIOUS SHO AWD TRIM PACKAGE AND EXCELLENT MILEAGE, EQUIPPED W/ THE EVER RELIABLE 6 CYLINDER 365HP 3.5L DOHC TURBO ENGINE, LOADED W/ ALL-WHEEL DRIVE, LEATHER/HEATED/COOLED/POWER/MEMORY SEATS, POWER MOONROOF,BLIND SPOT DETECTION SYSTEM, REAR VIEW CAMERA W/ REAR PARK ASSIST, FACTORY REMOTE CAR START, GPS NAVIGATION, POWER LOCKS/WINDOWS AND MIRROS, AIR CONDITIONING, KEYLESS ENTRY, CRUISE CONTROL, SAFETY AND WARRANTY INCLUDED AND MORE! This vehicle comes certified with all-in pricing excluding HST tax and licensing. Also included is a complimentary 36 days complete coverage safety and powertrain warranty, and one year limited powertrain warranty. Please visit our website at www.bossauto.ca today!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Cross-Traffic Alert
Seat-Massage

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Buy From Home Available

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Boss Auto

