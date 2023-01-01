2011 Ford Taurus

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,998 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 0 6 , 8 5 7 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10357149

10357149 Stock #: 104865

104865 VIN: 1FAHP2KT6BG104865

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 106,857 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Push Button Start Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Rearview Camera Blind Spot Monitor Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls GPS Navigation Lumbar Support Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Trunk Power Seats Media / Nav / Comm Air Conditioning Premium Sound System CD Player Bluetooth SiriusXM Radio Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Split Rear Seat Cooled Seats Air Conditioned Seats Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Warranty Warranty Included Convenience Proximity Key Additional Features Turbocharged Telematics Heated Rear Seat(s) Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof Cross-Traffic Alert Seat-Massage

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.