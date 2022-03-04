Menu
2011 Mitsubishi Lancer

100,582 KM

$9,998

+ tax & licensing
Boss Auto

905-721-1200

ES

Location

1399 Simcoe Street North, Oshawa, ON L1G 4X5

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

100,582KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8591309
  • Stock #: 602874
  • VIN: JA32U2FU5BU602874

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 100,582 KM

Vehicle Description

EXCELLENT CONDITION MITSUBISHI SEDAN W/ GREAT MILEAGE, EQUIPPED W/ THE FUEL EFFICIENT 4 CYLINDER 2.0L ENGINE, LOADED W/ POWER MOONROOF, FOG LIGHTS, HEATED/LEATHER SEATS, KEYLESS/PROXIMITY ENTRY, BLUETOOTH CONNECTION, POWER PACKAGE, AIR CODITIONING, ALLOY RIMS, REAR SPOILER, UPGRADED SOUND SYSTEM W/ SUBWOOFER, WARRANTY AND MUCH MORE!*** FREE RUST-PROOF PACKAGE FOR A LIMITED TIME ONLY *** This vehicle comes certified with all-in pricing excluding HST tax and licensing. Also included is a complimentary 36 days complete coverage safety and powertrain warranty, and one year limited powertrain warranty. Please visit our website at bossauto.ca today!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Warranty Included

