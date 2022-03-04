$9,998+ tax & licensing
2011 Mitsubishi Lancer
ES
Location
Boss Auto
1399 Simcoe Street North, Oshawa, ON L1G 4X5
905-721-1200
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$9,998
- Listing ID: 8591309
- Stock #: 602874
- VIN: JA32U2FU5BU602874
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 100,582 KM
Vehicle Description
EXCELLENT CONDITION MITSUBISHI SEDAN W/ GREAT MILEAGE, EQUIPPED W/ THE FUEL EFFICIENT 4 CYLINDER 2.0L ENGINE, LOADED W/ POWER MOONROOF, FOG LIGHTS, HEATED/LEATHER SEATS, KEYLESS/PROXIMITY ENTRY, BLUETOOTH CONNECTION, POWER PACKAGE, AIR CODITIONING, ALLOY RIMS, REAR SPOILER, UPGRADED SOUND SYSTEM W/ SUBWOOFER, WARRANTY AND MUCH MORE!*** FREE RUST-PROOF PACKAGE FOR A LIMITED TIME ONLY *** This vehicle comes certified with all-in pricing excluding HST tax and licensing. Also included is a complimentary 36 days complete coverage safety and powertrain warranty, and one year limited powertrain warranty. Please visit our website at bossauto.ca today!
Vehicle Features
