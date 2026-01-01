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<p><span style=color: #0d1722; font-family: Graphik, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; letter-spacing: 0.2px; background-color: #ffffff;>2012 Buick Verano 4-door sedan is equipped with a reliable 4-cylinder -2.4L gasoline engine and front-wheel drive (FWD), offering a smooth and efficient driving experience. Low kilometers-One Owner-2 Set of Tires on Rims-Leather Seats-Power Windows-Power Mirrors-Power Doors-Bluethooth- Alloy Wheels-& Lots More....</span></p><p style=border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; margin: 0px 0px 1.33333rem; padding: 0px; color: #333333; font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 15px; background-color: #f5f5f5;>WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT RATING, WHETHER YOU HAVE GREAT CREDIT, NO CREDIT, SLOW CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, BEEN BANKRUPT, OR DISABILITY, OR ON A PENSION, OR YOU WORK BUT PAID CASH- WE HAVE MULTIPLE LENDERS THAT WANT TO GIVE YOU A CAR LOAN</p><p>Car proof reports are available upon request. We welcome your mechanic inspection before purchase for your own peace of mind !!! </p><p>==== Buy with confidence; ====</p><p> OMVIC Registered Dealer & Proud UCDA  Member</p><p> Certified! Certified! Certified!</p><p>$8799 + HST & Licensing</p><p>✅ FINANCING available</p><p>✅ WARRANTY available</p><p>✅ We’ll take your trade-in.</p><p>For more information, visit our website  www.oshawafineautosales.ca<br> Many Cars,Trucks & Vans Available to choose from. </p><p>Oshawa Fine Auto Sales</p><p>766 Simcoe Street South Oshawa, on.</p><p>289-653-1993</p><p>Call/Email us for booking a test drive and showing.</p>

2012 Buick Verano

116,000 KM

Details Description Features

$8,799

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2012 Buick Verano

4dr Sdn w/1SG

Watch This Vehicle
14162800

2012 Buick Verano

4dr Sdn w/1SG

Location

Oshawa Fine Auto Sales

766 Simcoe St South, Oshawa, ON L1H 4K6

289-653-1993

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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,799

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
116,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1G4PR5SK4C4158446

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 116,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 Buick Verano 4-door sedan is equipped with a reliable 4-cylinder -2.4L gasoline engine and front-wheel drive (FWD), offering a smooth and efficient driving experience. Low kilometers-One Owner-2 Set of Tires on Rims-Leather Seats-Power Windows-Power Mirror's-Power Doors-Bluethooth- Alloy Wheel's-& Lot's More....

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT RATING, WHETHER YOU HAVE GREAT CREDIT, NO CREDIT, SLOW CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, BEEN BANKRUPT, OR DISABILITY, OR ON A PENSION, OR YOU WORK BUT PAID CASH- WE HAVE MULTIPLE LENDERS THAT WANT TO GIVE YOU A CAR LOAN"

Car proof reports are available upon request. We welcome your mechanic inspection before purchase for your own peace of mind !!! 

==== Buy with confidence; ====

 OMVIC Registered Dealer & Proud UCDA  Member

 Certified! Certified! Certified!

$8799 + HST & Licensing

✅ FINANCING available

✅ WARRANTY available

✅ We’ll take your trade-in.

For more information, visit our website  www.oshawafineautosales.ca
 Many Cars,Trucks & Vans Available to choose from. 

Oshawa Fine Auto Sales

766 Simcoe Street South Oshawa, on.

289-653-1993

Call/Email us for booking a test drive and showing.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Anti-Theft System
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

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* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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Oshawa Fine Auto Sales

Oshawa Fine Auto Sales

766 Simcoe St South, Oshawa, ON L1H 4K6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

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289-653-1993

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$8,799

+ taxes & licensing>

Oshawa Fine Auto Sales

289-653-1993

2012 Buick Verano