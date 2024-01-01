$11,295+ tax & licensing
2012 Chevrolet Equinox
AWD 4DR LS
Location
Oshawa Fine Auto Sales
766 Simcoe St South, Oshawa, ON L1H 4K6
289-653-1993
Certified
$11,295
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 137,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2012 Chevy Equinox Sport-AWD-One Owner- Air Conditioning- -Power seat-Alloy Wheels,- Low Kms-Anti-lock Brakes, Auto Climate Control,-Automatic Headlights, , Bucket Seats, CD Player, Cruise Control, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Power Seat(s), Power Steering, Power Windows- Remote/Keyless Entry-Satellite Radio, Security Features, Side Air Bags, Stability Control, Steering Wheel Audio-Tilt Steering- Tire Pressure Monitor and Traction Control...
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT RATING, WHETHER YOU HAVE GREAT CREDIT, NO CREDIT, SLOW CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, BEEN BANKRUPT, OR DISABILITY, OR ON A PENSION, OR YOU WORK BUT PAID CASH- WE HAVE MULTIPLE LENDERS THAT WANT TO GIVE YOU A CAR LOAN"
Price Includes, Safety Certification-HST & LICENSING EXTRA
==== Buy with confidence; ====
We are Certified Dealer and proud member of Ontario Motor Vehicle Industry Council (OMVIC).
Approved Member of Used Car Dealer Association (UCDA)
Car proof reports are available upon request. We welcome your mechanic inspection before purchase for your own peace of mind !!! We also welcome all trade-ins .
For more information please visit our website at www.oshawafineautosales.ca .Many Cars,Trucks and Vans Available to choose from.
Oshawa Fine Auto Sales.
Vehicle Features
