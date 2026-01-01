$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2012 Mazda CX-9
AWD 4dr
2012 Mazda CX-9
AWD 4dr
Location
Oshawa Fine Auto Sales
766 Simcoe St South, Oshawa, ON L1H 4K6
289-653-1993
Certified
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 161,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2012 Mazda CX-9 AWD -V6 3.6L Engine- 1 Owner -Air Conditioning-Backup Camera-Bluetooth Connection-Cruise Control-Keyless Entry-Power Window's -Power Doors's-Power Mirror's...ect
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT RATING, WHETHER YOU HAVE GREAT CREDIT, NO CREDIT, SLOW CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, BEEN BANKRUPT, OR DISABILITY, OR ON A PENSION, OR YOU WORK BUT PAID CASH- WE HAVE MULTIPLE LENDERS THAT WANT TO GIVE YOU A CAR LOAN"
Car proof reports are available upon request. We welcome your mechanic inspection before purchase for your own peace of mind !!!
==== Buy with confidence; ====
OMVIC Registered Dealer & Proud UCDA Member
Certified! Certified! Certified!
$Coming soon + HST & Licensing
✅ FINANCING available
✅ WARRANTY available
✅ We’ll take your trade-in.
For more information, visit our website www.oshawafineautosales.ca
Many Cars,Trucks & Vans Available to choose from.
Oshawa Fine Auto Sales
766 Simcoe Street South Oshawa, on.
289-653-1993
Call/Email us for booking a test drive and showing.
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289-653-1993