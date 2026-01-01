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<p>2012 Mazda CX-9 AWD -V6 3.6L Engine- 1 Owner -Air Conditioning-Backup Camera-Bluetooth Connection-Cruise Control-Keyless Entry-Power Windows -Power Doorss-Power Mirrors...ect</p><p>WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT RATING, WHETHER YOU HAVE GREAT CREDIT, NO CREDIT, SLOW CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, BEEN BANKRUPT, OR DISABILITY, OR ON A PENSION, OR YOU WORK BUT PAID CASH- WE HAVE MULTIPLE LENDERS THAT WANT TO GIVE YOU A CAR LOAN</p><p>Car proof reports are available upon request. We welcome your mechanic inspection before purchase for your own peace of mind !!! </p><p>==== Buy with confidence; ====</p><p> OMVIC Registered Dealer & Proud UCDA  Member</p><p> Certified! Certified! Certified!</p><p>$Coming soon + HST & Licensing</p><p>✅ FINANCING available</p><p>✅ WARRANTY available</p><p>✅ We’ll take your trade-in.</p><p>For more information, visit our website  www.oshawafineautosales.ca<br> Many Cars,Trucks & Vans Available to choose from. </p><p>Oshawa Fine Auto Sales</p><p>766 Simcoe Street South Oshawa, on.</p><p>289-653-1993</p><p>Call/Email us for booking a test drive and showing.</p><p> </p>

2012 Mazda CX-9

161,000 KM

Details Description Features

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2012 Mazda CX-9

AWD 4dr

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13977897

2012 Mazda CX-9

AWD 4dr

Location

Oshawa Fine Auto Sales

766 Simcoe St South, Oshawa, ON L1H 4K6

289-653-1993

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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

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Used
161,000KM
Good Condition
VIN JM3TB3CA7C0357183

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 161,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 Mazda CX-9 AWD -V6 3.6L Engine- 1 Owner -Air Conditioning-Backup Camera-Bluetooth Connection-Cruise Control-Keyless Entry-Power Window's -Power Doors's-Power Mirror's...ect

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT RATING, WHETHER YOU HAVE GREAT CREDIT, NO CREDIT, SLOW CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, BEEN BANKRUPT, OR DISABILITY, OR ON A PENSION, OR YOU WORK BUT PAID CASH- WE HAVE MULTIPLE LENDERS THAT WANT TO GIVE YOU A CAR LOAN"

Car proof reports are available upon request. We welcome your mechanic inspection before purchase for your own peace of mind !!! 

==== Buy with confidence; ====

 OMVIC Registered Dealer & Proud UCDA  Member

 Certified! Certified! Certified!

$Coming soon + HST & Licensing

✅ FINANCING available

✅ WARRANTY available

✅ We’ll take your trade-in.

For more information, visit our website  www.oshawafineautosales.ca
 Many Cars,Trucks & Vans Available to choose from. 

Oshawa Fine Auto Sales

766 Simcoe Street South Oshawa, on.

289-653-1993

Call/Email us for booking a test drive and showing.

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

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* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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Oshawa Fine Auto Sales

Oshawa Fine Auto Sales

766 Simcoe St South, Oshawa, ON L1H 4K6
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289-653-1993

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Oshawa Fine Auto Sales

289-653-1993

2012 Mazda CX-9