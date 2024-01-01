$6,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2013 BMW 328i
2013 BMW 328i
Location
A&P Auto Centre
239 Bloor St East, Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3
905-571-1277
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$6,999
+ taxes & licensing
240,000KM
Used
Good Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 240,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Auto Hold Brake
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Exterior
Tinted Glass
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
GPS Navigation
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty
Warranty Available
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
Convenience
Proximity Key
Mechanical
Push Button Start
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
A&P Auto Centre
239 Bloor St East, Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3
Call Dealer
905-571-XXXX(click to show)
