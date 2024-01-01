Menu
Account
Sign In

2013 BMW 328i

240,000 KM

Details Features

$6,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2013 BMW 328i

Watch This Vehicle

2013 BMW 328i

Location

A&P Auto Centre

239 Bloor St East, Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3

905-571-1277

  1. 1712419475
  2. 1712419475
  3. 1712419475
  4. 1712419475
  5. 1712419475
  6. 1712419475
  7. 1712419475
  8. 1712419475
  9. 1712419438
  10. 1712419475
  11. 1712419475
  12. 1712419475
  13. 1712419433
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
240,000KM
Used
Good Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 240,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Auto Hold Brake

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Exterior

Tinted Glass

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
GPS Navigation

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Convenience

Proximity Key

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From A&P Auto Centre

Used 2011 BMW 3 Series 4dr Sdn 328i xDrive AWD Classic Ed for sale in Oshawa, ON
2011 BMW 3 Series 4dr Sdn 328i xDrive AWD Classic Ed 141,000 KM $10,999 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Jeep Compass FWD 4dr Sport for sale in Oshawa, ON
2014 Jeep Compass FWD 4dr Sport 155,000 KM $7,999 + tax & lic
Used 2019 RAM 1500 Classic Tradesman 4x4 Reg Cab 8' Box for sale in Oshawa, ON
2019 RAM 1500 Classic Tradesman 4x4 Reg Cab 8' Box 167,000 KM $25,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email A&P Auto Centre

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
A&P Auto Centre

A&P Auto Centre

239 Bloor St East, Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3

Call Dealer

905-571-XXXX

(click to show)

905-571-1277

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

A&P Auto Centre

905-571-1277

Contact Seller
2013 BMW 328i