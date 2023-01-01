2013 Buick Verano

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,899 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 3 3 , 0 0 0 K M Used Good Condition

Listing ID: 10339881

10339881 VIN: 1G4PN5SKXD4220963

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White Cream

Interior Colour Beige

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 133,000 KM

Vehicle Features Packages Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Brake Assist Stability Control Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Emergency Trunk Release Front Head Air Bag Rear Side Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Trunk Media / Nav / Comm Air Conditioning AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Interior Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer Tire Pressure Monitor Front Reading Lamps Rear Reading Lamps Rear Bench Seat Seating Leather Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Exterior Alloy Wheels Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Temporary spare tire Warranty Warranty Available Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Additional Features Telematics Navigation from Telematics Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.