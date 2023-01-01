Menu
2013 Dodge Journey

75,658 KM

Details Description Features

$11,698

+ tax & licensing
$11,698

+ taxes & licensing

Boss Auto

905-721-1200

2013 Dodge Journey

2013 Dodge Journey

Canada Value Pkg

2013 Dodge Journey

Canada Value Pkg

Location

Boss Auto

1399 Simcoe Street North, Oshawa, ON L1G 4X5

905-721-1200

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,698

+ taxes & licensing

75,658KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9571012
  • Stock #: 524153
  • VIN: 3C4PDCAB6DT524153

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 75,658 KM

Vehicle Description

***LOW MILEAGE***EXCELLENT CONDITION GRAY ON BLACK FIVE PASSENGER DODGE SPORT-UTILITY VEHICLE w/ EXCELLENT MILEAGE, EQUIPPED WITH THE FUEL EFFICIENT 4 CYLINDER 2.4L DOHC ENGINE, LOADED W/ DUAL ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL, TINTED WINDOWS, KEYLESS ENTRY W/ PROXIMITY FOB, HEATED SIDE VIEW MIRRORS, BLUETOOTH CONNECTION, POWER LOCKS/WINDOWS AND MIRRORS, CRUISE CONTROL, PUSH BUTTON START, WARRANTIES AND MORE!*** FREE RUST-PROOF PACKAGE FOR A LIMITED TIME ONLY *** This vehicle comes certified with all-in pricing excluding HST tax and licensing. Also included is a complimentary 36 days complete coverage safety and powertrain warranty, and one year limited powertrain warranty. Please visit our website at www.bossauto.ca today!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Split Rear Seat
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Warranty Included
Proximity Key
Knee Air Bag

Boss Auto

Boss Auto

1399 Simcoe Street North, Oshawa, ON L1G 4X5

