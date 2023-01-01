$11,698+ tax & licensing
905-721-1200
2013 Dodge Journey
Canada Value Pkg
Location
Boss Auto
1399 Simcoe Street North, Oshawa, ON L1G 4X5
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$11,698
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9571012
- Stock #: 524153
- VIN: 3C4PDCAB6DT524153
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 75,658 KM
Vehicle Description
***LOW MILEAGE***EXCELLENT CONDITION GRAY ON BLACK FIVE PASSENGER DODGE SPORT-UTILITY VEHICLE w/ EXCELLENT MILEAGE, EQUIPPED WITH THE FUEL EFFICIENT 4 CYLINDER 2.4L DOHC ENGINE, LOADED W/ DUAL ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL, TINTED WINDOWS, KEYLESS ENTRY W/ PROXIMITY FOB, HEATED SIDE VIEW MIRRORS, BLUETOOTH CONNECTION, POWER LOCKS/WINDOWS AND MIRRORS, CRUISE CONTROL, PUSH BUTTON START, WARRANTIES AND MORE!*** FREE RUST-PROOF PACKAGE FOR A LIMITED TIME ONLY *** This vehicle comes certified with all-in pricing excluding HST tax and licensing. Also included is a complimentary 36 days complete coverage safety and powertrain warranty, and one year limited powertrain warranty. Please visit our website at www.bossauto.ca today!
Vehicle Features
