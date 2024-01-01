Menu
2013 Ford F-150 4WD SuperCab 145 XLT-  No Accident- v8, 5L - -Alloy Wheels-Cruise Control- Power Doors,  Power Mirrors- Power  Windows-Power Seat. .ect..

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT RATING, WHETHER YOU HAVE GREAT CREDIT, NO CREDIT, SLOW CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, BEEN BANKRUPT, OR DISABILITY, OR ON A PENSION, OR YOU WORK BUT PAID CASH- WE HAVE MULTIPLE LENDERS THAT WANT TO GIVE YOU A CAR LOAN

Price Includes, Safety Certification-HST & LICENSING EXTRA ====

Buy with confidence; ====

We are Certified Dealer and proud member of Ontario Motor Vehicle Industry Council (OMVIC).

Approved Member of Used Car Dealer Association (UCDA)

Car proof reports are available upon request. We welcome your mechanic inspection before purchase for your own peace of mind !!! We also welcome all trade-ins . For more information please visit our websw.oshawafineautosales.ca .Many Cars,Trucks and Vans Available to choose from. Oshawa Fine Auto Sales. 289 -653-1993 766 Simcoe Street South, Oshawa just south of 401 and Bloor street. corner of Erie street and Simcoe-

2013 Ford F-150

205,000 KM

$13,999

+ tax & licensing
2013 Ford F-150

4WD SUPERCAB 145" XLT

2013 Ford F-150

4WD SUPERCAB 145" XLT

Oshawa Fine Auto Sales

766 Simcoe St South, Oshawa, ON L1H 4K6

289-653-1993

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,999

+ taxes & licensing

205,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTFX1EF9DFD57026

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 205,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tow Hooks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire

Oshawa Fine Auto Sales

Oshawa Fine Auto Sales

766 Simcoe St South, Oshawa, ON L1H 4K6

