2013 Ford Fiesta

104,000 KM

Details Description Features

$9,495

+ tax & licensing
$9,495

+ taxes & licensing

Oshawa Fine Auto Sales

289-653-1993

2013 Ford Fiesta

2013 Ford Fiesta

5dr HB SE

2013 Ford Fiesta

5dr HB SE

Location

Oshawa Fine Auto Sales

766 Simcoe St South, Oshawa, ON L1H 4K6

289-653-1993

  1. 1685716277
  2. 1685716279
  3. 1685716281
  4. 1685716285
  5. 1685716287
  6. 1685716289
  7. 1685716324
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,495

+ taxes & licensing

104,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10022799
  • VIN: 3FADP4EJ3DM188866

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 104,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 Ford Fiesta  4dr HbackSE-  -4Cly. - One Ownrr-Great on Gas for Commuters- Power Windoos-Power Doors-Power Mirrors-BlueTooth...ect

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT RATING, WHETHER YOU HAVE GREAT CREDIT, NO CREDIT, SLOW CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, BEEN BANKRUPT, OR DISABILITY, OR ON A PENSION, OR YOU WORK BUT PAID CASH- WE HAVE MULTIPLE LENDERS THAT WANT TO GIVE YOU A CAR LOAN"

Price Includes, Safety Certification-HST & LICENSING EXTRA
==== Buy with confidence; ====
We are Certified Dealer and proud member of Ontario Motor Vehicle Industry Council (OMVIC). 

Approved Member of Used Car Dealer Association (UCDA)

Car proof reports are available upon request. We welcome your mechanic inspection before purchase for your own peace of mind !!! We also welcome all trade-ins .

For more information please visit our website at www.oshawafineautosales.ca .Many Cars,Trucks and Vans Available to choose from.

Oshawa Fine Auto Sales.

289 -653-1993

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag

Oshawa Fine Auto Sales

Oshawa Fine Auto Sales

766 Simcoe St South, Oshawa, ON L1H 4K6

