Menu
Account
Sign In
<pre style=overflow-wrap: break-word; white-space: pre-wrap;>This vehicle is certified, serviced & oil changed.<br /><br />Financing available O.A.C<br /><br /><br /> R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. is a family owned business, established in 1994.<br /><br /><br /> Referrals built us, reliability keep us serving you.<br /><br /><br /><br /> R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. ... We Care.</pre><p> </p>

2013 Honda Civic

144,872 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Honda Civic

2dr Auto EX-L

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Honda Civic

2dr Auto EX-L

Location

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4

905-571-3460

  1. 1714356246
  2. 1714356254
  3. 1714356261
  4. 1714356268
  5. 1714356275
  6. 1714356281
  7. 1714356289
  8. 1714356294
  9. 1714356301
  10. 1714356307
  11. 1714356316
  12. 1714356323
  13. 1714356329
  14. 1714356336
  15. 1714356346
  16. 1714356359
  17. 1714356369
  18. 1714356388
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
144,872KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 2HGFG3B97DH000857

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 144,872 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is certified, serviced & oil changed.

Financing available O.A.C



R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. is a family owned business, established in 1994.



Referrals built us, reliability keep us serving you.




R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. ... We Care.

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

Used 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport AWD 4dr 2.4L Luxury for sale in Oshawa, ON
2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport AWD 4dr 2.4L Luxury 164,980 KM $12,989 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Dodge Avenger 4dr Sdn SXT for sale in Oshawa, ON
2011 Dodge Avenger 4dr Sdn SXT 101,956 KM $7,989 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Honda CR-V 4WD 5dr EX-L w/Navi for sale in Oshawa, ON
2011 Honda CR-V 4WD 5dr EX-L w/Navi 206,945 KM $10,989 + tax & lic

Email R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4

Call Dealer

905-571-XXXX

(click to show)

905-571-3460

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

905-571-3460

Contact Seller
2013 Honda Civic