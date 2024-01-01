Menu
Account
Sign In
<pre style=overflow-wrap: break-word; white-space: pre-wrap;>This vehicle is certified, serviced & oil changed.<br /><br />Financing available O.A.C<br /><br /><br /> R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. is a family owned business, established in 1994.<br /><br /><br /> Referrals built us, reliability keep us serving you.<br /><br /><br /><br /> R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. ... We Care.</pre><p> </p>

2013 Hyundai Elantra

170,080 KM

Details Description Features

$9,989

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Hyundai Elantra

4dr Sdn Man GLS

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Hyundai Elantra

4dr Sdn Man GLS

Location

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4

905-571-3460

  1. 1711660183
  2. 1711660186
  3. 1711660191
  4. 1711660195
  5. 1711660199
  6. 1711660203
  7. 1711660207
  8. 1711660211
  9. 1711660215
  10. 1711660219
  11. 1711660223
  12. 1711660227
  13. 1711660230
  14. 1711660234
  15. 1711660238
  16. 1711660242
  17. 1711660245
  18. 1711660249
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,989

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
170,080KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 5NPDH4AE5DH339566

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Pewter
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 170,080 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is certified, serviced & oil changed.

Financing available O.A.C



R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. is a family owned business, established in 1994.



Referrals built us, reliability keep us serving you.




R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. ... We Care.

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Additional Features

Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

Used 2007 Chevrolet Equinox SUPER CLEAN-CERT-WARRANTY for sale in Oshawa, ON
2007 Chevrolet Equinox SUPER CLEAN-CERT-WARRANTY 178,251 KM $5,989 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Chevrolet Orlando 7 PASS-EXTRA CLEAN-WARRANTY for sale in Oshawa, ON
2012 Chevrolet Orlando 7 PASS-EXTRA CLEAN-WARRANTY 172,887 KM $7,489 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Dodge Dart GT-LEATHER-NAV-AUTO-WARRANTY for sale in Oshawa, ON
2014 Dodge Dart GT-LEATHER-NAV-AUTO-WARRANTY 159,258 KM $10,989 + tax & lic

Email R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4

Call Dealer

905-571-XXXX

(click to show)

905-571-3460

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$9,989

+ taxes & licensing

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

905-571-3460

Contact Seller
2013 Hyundai Elantra