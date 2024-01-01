$12,998+ tax & licensing
2013 Hyundai Elantra GT
SE w/ Tech Pkg
2013 Hyundai Elantra GT
SE w/ Tech Pkg
Location
Boss Auto
1399 Simcoe Street North, Oshawa, ON L1G 4X5
905-721-1200
Certified
$12,998
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 98,589 KM
Vehicle Description
***TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE***2 SETS OF TIRES INCLUDING WINTERS ON STEEL RIMS AND ALL-SEASONS ON ALLOYS***VERY CLEAN GRAY ON BLACK HYUNDAI HATCHBACK IN GREAT CONDITION W/ EXCELLENT MILEAGE, EQUIPPED W/ THE EVER RELIABLE ECO FRIENDLY 4 CYLINDER 1.8L DOHC ENGINE, LOADED W/ LEATHER/POWER/HEATED SEATS, GPS NAVIGATION, REAR-VIEW CAMERA, PUSH BUTTON START, PANORAMIC POWER MOONROOF, BLUETOOTH CONNECTION, AUTOMATIC HEADLIGHTS, KEYLESS/PROXIMITY ENTRY, POWER LOCKS/WINDOWS AND MIRRORS, AIR CONDITIONING, CRUISE CONTROL, AUX AND USB INPUT, CD/AM/FM RADIO, WARRANTIES AND MORE! This vehicle comes certified with all-in pricing excluding HST tax and licensing. Also included is a complimentary 36 days complete coverage safety and powertrain warranty, and one year limited powertrain warranty. Please visit our website at bossauto.ca today!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Warranty
Convenience
Security
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Boss Auto
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Boss Auto
Boss Auto
Call Dealer
905-721-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
905-721-1200