Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><span style=font-family: Segoe UI, sans-serif; font-size: 18px;>***TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE***2 SETS OF TIRES INCLUDING WINTERS ON STEEL RIMS AND ALL-SEASONS ON ALLOYS***VERY CLEAN GRAY ON BLACK HYUNDAI HATCHBACK IN GREAT CONDITION W/ EXCELLENT MILEAGE, EQUIPPED W/ THE EVER RELIABLE ECO FRIENDLY 4 CYLINDER 1.8L DOHC ENGINE, LOADED W/ LEATHER/POWER/HEATED SEATS, GPS NAVIGATION, REAR-VIEW CAMERA, PUSH BUTTON START, PANORAMIC POWER MOONROOF, BLUETOOTH CONNECTION, AUTOMATIC HEADLIGHTS, KEYLESS/PROXIMITY ENTRY, POWER LOCKS/WINDOWS AND MIRRORS, AIR CONDITIONING, CRUISE CONTROL, AUX AND USB INPUT, CD/AM/FM RADIO, WARRANTIES AND MORE! This vehicle comes certified with all-in pricing excluding HST tax and licensing. Also included is a complimentary 36 days complete coverage </span><span style=font-family: Segoe UI, sans-serif; font-size: 18px;>safety and powertrain warranty, and one year limited powertrain warranty. Please visit our website at bossauto.ca today!</span></p>

2013 Hyundai Elantra GT

98,589 KM

Details Description Features

$12,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2013 Hyundai Elantra GT

SE w/ Tech Pkg

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Hyundai Elantra GT

SE w/ Tech Pkg

Location

Boss Auto

1399 Simcoe Street North, Oshawa, ON L1G 4X5

905-721-1200

  1. 1709920332
  2. 1709920335
  3. 1709920338
  4. 1709920341
  5. 1709920344
  6. 1709920347
  7. 1709920350
  8. 1709920352
  9. 1709920355
  10. 1709920358
  11. 1709920360
  12. 1709920363
  13. 1709920367
  14. 1709920369
  15. 1709920372
  16. 1709920375
  17. 1709920378
  18. 1709920381
  19. 1709920384
  20. 1709920386
  21. 1709920389
  22. 1709920392
  23. 1709920397
  24. 1709920402
  25. 1709920407
  26. 1709920412
  27. 1709920416
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,998

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
98,589KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN KMHD35LE5DU138530

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 98,589 KM

Vehicle Description

***TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE***2 SETS OF TIRES INCLUDING WINTERS ON STEEL RIMS AND ALL-SEASONS ON ALLOYS***VERY CLEAN GRAY ON BLACK HYUNDAI HATCHBACK IN GREAT CONDITION W/ EXCELLENT MILEAGE, EQUIPPED W/ THE EVER RELIABLE ECO FRIENDLY 4 CYLINDER 1.8L DOHC ENGINE, LOADED W/ LEATHER/POWER/HEATED SEATS, GPS NAVIGATION, REAR-VIEW CAMERA, PUSH BUTTON START, PANORAMIC POWER MOONROOF, BLUETOOTH CONNECTION, AUTOMATIC HEADLIGHTS, KEYLESS/PROXIMITY ENTRY, POWER LOCKS/WINDOWS AND MIRRORS, AIR CONDITIONING, CRUISE CONTROL, AUX AND USB INPUT, CD/AM/FM RADIO, WARRANTIES AND MORE! This vehicle comes certified with all-in pricing excluding HST tax and licensing. Also included is a complimentary 36 days complete coverage safety and powertrain warranty, and one year limited powertrain warranty. Please visit our website at bossauto.ca today!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Proximity Key

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Boss Auto

Used 2016 Volkswagen Jetta Trendline for sale in Oshawa, ON
2016 Volkswagen Jetta Trendline 104,812 KM $14,698 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C300 4MATIC for sale in Oshawa, ON
2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C300 4MATIC 117,522 KM $25,998 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Volkswagen Golf TSI for sale in Oshawa, ON
2016 Volkswagen Golf TSI 127,230 KM $15,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Boss Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Boss Auto

Boss Auto

1399 Simcoe Street North, Oshawa, ON L1G 4X5

Call Dealer

905-721-XXXX

(click to show)

905-721-1200

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$12,998

+ taxes & licensing

Boss Auto

905-721-1200

Contact Seller
2013 Hyundai Elantra GT