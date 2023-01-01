$13,998+ tax & licensing
2013 Kia Soul
4u Luxury
Location
Boss Auto
1399 Simcoe Street North, Oshawa, ON L1G 4X5
905-721-1200
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$13,998
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 79,254 KM
Vehicle Description
SUPER CLEAN CLEAR WHITE ON BLACK FOUR DOOR KIA WAGON W/ EXCELLENT MILEAGE AND LUXURY TRIM PACKAGE, EQUIPPED W/ THE VERY FUEL EFFICIENT 4 CYLINDER 2.0L DOHC ECO ENGINE, LOADED W/ LEATHER/HEATED/POWER SEATS, POWER MOONROOF, REAR-VIEW CAMERA, BLUETOOTH CONNECTION, AUTOMATIC HEADLIGHTS, ALLOY RIMS, PUSH BUTTON START, FOG LIGHTS, TINTED WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS/WINDOWS AND MIRRORS, KEYLESS ENTRY, AIR CONDITIONING, WARRANTIES AND MUCH MORE! This vehicle comes certified with all-in pricing excluding HST tax and licensing. Also included is a complimentary 36 days complete coverage safety and powertrain warranty, and one year limited powertrain warranty. Please visit our website at www.bossauto.ca today!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Interior
Seating
Comfort
Warranty
Convenience
Additional Features
