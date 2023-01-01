2013 Kia Soul

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,998 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 7 9 , 2 5 4 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10378056

576401 VIN: KNDJT2A63D7576401

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 79,254 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Push Button Start Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Rearview Camera Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Seats Media / Nav / Comm Air Conditioning CD Player Bluetooth SiriusXM Radio Interior Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls GPS Navigation Lumbar Support Anti-Theft System Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Split Rear Seat Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Warranty Warranty Included Convenience Proximity Key Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Bluetooth Connection

