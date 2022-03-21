$13,498+ tax & licensing
905-721-1200
2013 Kia Soul
4U
Location
Boss Auto
1399 Simcoe Street North, Oshawa, ON L1G 4X5
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$13,498
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8914393
- Stock #: 603524
- VIN: KNDJT2A62D7603524
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 113,703 KM
Vehicle Description
EXCELLENT CONDITION FOUR DOOR KIA WAGON W/ GREAT MILEAGE, EQUIPPED W/ THE VERY FUEL EFFICIENT 4 CYLINDER 2.0L DOHC ECO ENGINE, LOADED W/ HEATED SEATS, POWER MOONROOF, REAR-VIEW CAMERA, BLUETOOTH CONNECTION, ALLOY RIMS, TINTED WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS/WINDOWS AND MIRRORS, KEYLESS ENTRY, AIR CONDITIONING, LED ILLUMINATION, WARRANTIES AND MUCH MORE!*** FREE RUST-PROOF PACKAGE FOR A LIMITED TIME ONLY *** This vehicle comes certified with all-in pricing excluding HST tax and licensing. Also included is a complimentary 36 days complete coverage safety and powertrain warranty, and one year limited powertrain warranty. Please visit our website at www.bossauto.ca today!
Vehicle Features
