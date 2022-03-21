Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Kia Soul

113,703 KM

Details Description Features

$13,498

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$13,498

+ taxes & licensing

Boss Auto

905-721-1200

Contact Seller
2013 Kia Soul

2013 Kia Soul

4U

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Kia Soul

4U

Location

Boss Auto

1399 Simcoe Street North, Oshawa, ON L1G 4X5

905-721-1200

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,498

+ taxes & licensing

113,703KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8914393
  • Stock #: 603524
  • VIN: KNDJT2A62D7603524

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 113,703 KM

Vehicle Description

EXCELLENT CONDITION FOUR DOOR KIA WAGON W/ GREAT MILEAGE, EQUIPPED W/ THE VERY FUEL EFFICIENT 4 CYLINDER 2.0L DOHC ECO ENGINE, LOADED W/ HEATED SEATS, POWER MOONROOF, REAR-VIEW CAMERA, BLUETOOTH CONNECTION, ALLOY RIMS, TINTED WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS/WINDOWS AND MIRRORS, KEYLESS ENTRY, AIR CONDITIONING, LED ILLUMINATION, WARRANTIES AND MUCH MORE!*** FREE RUST-PROOF PACKAGE FOR A LIMITED TIME ONLY *** This vehicle comes certified with all-in pricing excluding HST tax and licensing. Also included is a complimentary 36 days complete coverage safety and powertrain warranty, and one year limited powertrain warranty. Please visit our website at www.bossauto.ca today!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Warranty Included
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Boss Auto

2012 Ford Escape XLT
 144,259 KM
$10,498 + tax & lic
2012 Chevrolet Equin...
 135,757 KM
$11,698 + tax & lic
2014 Subaru Impreza ...
 117,454 KM
$15,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Boss Auto

Boss Auto

Boss Auto

1399 Simcoe Street North, Oshawa, ON L1G 4X5

Call Dealer

905-721-XXXX

(click to show)

905-721-1200

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory