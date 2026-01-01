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<p>2013 Mazda Mazda3 I Sport Hatchback- Automatic Transmission -Alloy Wheels-Power mirrors-Power DoorS-Power Windows- Air Conditioning- Bluetooth -Cruise Control- Power Locks -Keyless Entry...</p><p>WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT RATING.</p><p>Car proof reports are available upon request. We welcome your mechanic inspection before purchase for your own peace of mind !!! </p><p>==== Buy with confidence; ====</p><p> OMVIC Registered Dealer & Proud UCDA  Member</p><p> Certified! Certified! Certified!</p><p>$00,000+ HST & Licensing </p><p>✅ FINANCING AVAILABLE</p><p>✅ WARRANTY AVAILABLE</p><p>✅ WELL TAKE YOUR TRADE-IN</p><p>✅ CARFAX AVAILABLE</p><p>For more information please visit our website at www.oshawafineautosales.ca Many Cars,Trucks & Vans Available to choose from. </p><p>Oshawa Fine Auto Sales</p><p>766 Simcoe Street South Oshawa, on.</p><p>289-653-1993</p><p>Call/Email us for booking a test drive and showing.</p><p> </p><p> </p>

2013 Mazda MAZDA3

214,000 KM

Details Description Features

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+ taxes & licensing
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2013 Mazda MAZDA3

4dr HB Sport Auto

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14143315

2013 Mazda MAZDA3

4dr HB Sport Auto

Location

Oshawa Fine Auto Sales

766 Simcoe St South, Oshawa, ON L1H 4K6

289-653-1993

  1. 1779547316580
  2. 1779547317052
  3. 1779547317465
  4. 1779547317908
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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

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+ taxes & licensing

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Used
214,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JM1BL1KF0D1828380

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 214,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 Mazda Mazda3 I Sport Hatchback- Automatic Transmission -Alloy Wheels-Power mirror's-Power DoorS-Power Window's- Air Conditioning- Bluetooth -Cruise Control- Power Locks -Keyless Entry...

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT RATING.

Car proof reports are available upon request. We welcome your mechanic inspection before purchase for your own peace of mind !!! 

==== Buy with confidence; ====

 OMVIC Registered Dealer & Proud UCDA  Member

 Certified! Certified! Certified!

$00,000+ HST & Licensing 

✅ FINANCING AVAILABLE

✅ WARRANTY AVAILABLE

✅ WE'LL TAKE YOUR TRADE-IN

✅ CARFAX AVAILABLE

For more information please visit our website at www.oshawafineautosales.ca Many Cars,Trucks & Vans Available to choose from. 

Oshawa Fine Auto Sales

766 Simcoe Street South Oshawa, on.

289-653-1993

Call/Email us for booking a test drive and showing.

 

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Spoiler
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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Oshawa Fine Auto Sales

Oshawa Fine Auto Sales

766 Simcoe St South, Oshawa, ON L1H 4K6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

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289-653-1993

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Oshawa Fine Auto Sales

289-653-1993

2013 Mazda MAZDA3