2013 Mazda MAZDA3

71,019 KM

Details Description Features

SOLD

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Boss Auto

905-721-1200

2013 Mazda MAZDA3

2013 Mazda MAZDA3

GS-SKY

2013 Mazda MAZDA3

GS-SKY

Location

Boss Auto

1399 Simcoe Street North, Oshawa, ON L1G 4X5

905-721-1200

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,698

+ taxes & licensing

71,019KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9815128
  • Stock #: 811871
  • VIN: JM1BL1L71D1811871

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 71,019 KM

Vehicle Description

***ONE OWNER***LOW MILEAGE***TWO SETS OF TIRES INCLUDING WINTER TIRES ON RIMS AND FOUR BRAND NEW ALL SEASONS ON ALLOYS***GREAT CONDITION SUPER CLEAN GRAY ON BLACK MAZDA3 HATCHBACK W/ SKYACTIV TECHNOLOGY AND EXCELLENT MILEAGE, SITTING ON FOUR BRAND NEW ALL-SEASON TIRES AND BRAND NEW BRAKES ALL AROUND, EQUIPPED W/ THE VERY FUEL EFFICIENT 4 CYLINDER 2.0L DOHC ENGINE, LOADED W/ LEATHER/HEATED/POWER SEATS, BLUETOOTH CONNECTION, UPGRADED BOSE SPEAKER SOUND SYSTEM, AUTOMATIC HEADLIGHTS, ALLOY RIMS, KEYLESS/PROXIMITY ENTRY, FOG LIGHTS, AM/FM/XM/CD RADIO, POWER MOONROOF, AIR CONDITIONING, CRUISE CONTROL, POWER LOCKS, WINDOWS AND MIRRORS, WARRANTY AND MORE!*** FREE RUST-PROOF PACKAGE FOR A LIMITED TIME ONLY *** This vehicle comes certified with all-in pricing excluding HST tax and licensing. Also included is a complimentary 36 days complete coverage safety and powertrain warranty, and one year limited powertrain warranty. Please visit our website at bossauto.ca today!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Winter Tires
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Proximity Key
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available

Boss Auto

Boss Auto

1399 Simcoe Street North, Oshawa, ON L1G 4X5

905-721-1200

