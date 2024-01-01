Menu
<p><span style=font-family: Segoe UI, sans-serif; font-size: 18px;>EXCELLENT CONDITION BLUE ON BLACK NISSAN SEDAN W/ GREAT MILEAGE, EQUIPPED W/ THE SUPER FUEL EFFICIENT 4 CYLINDER 1.8L DOHC ENGINE, LOADED W/ POWER LOCKS/WINDOWS AND MIRRORS, AIR CONDITIONING, KEYLESS ENTRY, BLUETOOTH CONNECTION, CRUISE CONTROL, ALLOY RIMS, AM/FM/CD/AUX RADIO, WARRANTY AND MORE! This vehicle comes certified with all-in pricing excluding HST tax and licensing. Also included is a complimentary 36 days complete coverage safety and powertrain warranty, and one year limited powertrain warranty. Please visit our website at www.bossauto.ca today!</span></p>

2013 Nissan Sentra

102,287 KM

$9,498

+ tax & licensing
2013 Nissan Sentra

1.8 S

2013 Nissan Sentra

1.8 S

Boss Auto

1399 Simcoe Street North, Oshawa, ON L1G 4X5

905-721-1200

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,498

+ taxes & licensing

102,287KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 3N1AB7AP1DL690937

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 102,287 KM

EXCELLENT CONDITION BLUE ON BLACK NISSAN SEDAN W/ GREAT MILEAGE, EQUIPPED W/ THE SUPER FUEL EFFICIENT 4 CYLINDER 1.8L DOHC ENGINE, LOADED W/ POWER LOCKS/WINDOWS AND MIRRORS, AIR CONDITIONING, KEYLESS ENTRY, BLUETOOTH CONNECTION, CRUISE CONTROL, ALLOY RIMS, AM/FM/CD/AUX RADIO, WARRANTY AND MORE! This vehicle comes certified with all-in pricing excluding HST tax and licensing. Also included is a complimentary 36 days complete coverage safety and powertrain warranty, and one year limited powertrain warranty. Please visit our website at www.bossauto.ca today!

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Split Rear Seat

CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Warranty Included

Wheel Covers

Boss Auto

Boss Auto

1399 Simcoe Street North, Oshawa, ON L1G 4X5
905-721-1200

2013 Nissan Sentra