$9,498+ tax & licensing
2013 Nissan Sentra
1.8 S
2013 Nissan Sentra
1.8 S
Location
Boss Auto
1399 Simcoe Street North, Oshawa, ON L1G 4X5
905-721-1200
Certified
$9,498
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 102,287 KM
Vehicle Description
EXCELLENT CONDITION BLUE ON BLACK NISSAN SEDAN W/ GREAT MILEAGE, EQUIPPED W/ THE SUPER FUEL EFFICIENT 4 CYLINDER 1.8L DOHC ENGINE, LOADED W/ POWER LOCKS/WINDOWS AND MIRRORS, AIR CONDITIONING, KEYLESS ENTRY, BLUETOOTH CONNECTION, CRUISE CONTROL, ALLOY RIMS, AM/FM/CD/AUX RADIO, WARRANTY AND MORE! This vehicle comes certified with all-in pricing excluding HST tax and licensing. Also included is a complimentary 36 days complete coverage safety and powertrain warranty, and one year limited powertrain warranty. Please visit our website at www.bossauto.ca today!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Seating
Media / Nav / Comm
Warranty
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Boss Auto
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Boss Auto
Boss Auto
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-721-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
905-721-1200