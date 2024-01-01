Menu
Account
Sign In

2013 Volkswagen Golf Wagon

213,305 KM

Details Features

$10,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Volkswagen Golf Wagon

High line

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Volkswagen Golf Wagon

High line

Location

Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

239 Bloor St. E., Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3

905-721-8168

  1. 1709846770
  2. 1709846779
  3. 1709846788
  4. 1709846800
  5. 1709846810
  6. 1709846819
  7. 1709846828
  8. 1709846838
  9. 1709846848
  10. 1709846855
  11. 1709846863
  12. 1709846872
  13. 1709846879
  14. 1709846888
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
213,305KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 3VWPL7AJ4DM641707

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 213,305 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player
Bluetooth

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

Used 2014 Ford Escape SE for sale in Oshawa, ON
2014 Ford Escape SE 96,905 KM $12,999 + tax & lic
Used 2013 BMW 3 Series for sale in Oshawa, ON
2013 BMW 3 Series 215,160 KM $10,999 + tax & lic
Used 2014 RAM 1500 SPORT for sale in Oshawa, ON
2014 RAM 1500 SPORT 281,511 KM $16,999 + tax & lic

Email Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

239 Bloor St. E., Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3

Call Dealer

905-721-XXXX

(click to show)

905-721-8168

Alternate Numbers
647-808-7929
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

905-721-8168

Contact Seller
2013 Volkswagen Golf Wagon