$10,999+ tax & licensing
2014 Buick Encore
2014 Buick Encore
Location
Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.
239 Bloor St. E., Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3
905-721-8168
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$10,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
171,528KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KL4CJESB0EB753832
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bronze
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 171,528 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Seating
Split Rear Seat
Warranty
Warranty Available
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.
239 Bloor St. E., Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3
905-721-8168
Alternate Numbers647-808-7929
