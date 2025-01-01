Menu
2014 Buick Encore

171,528 KM

Details Features

$10,999

+ tax & licensing
2014 Buick Encore

12120873

2014 Buick Encore

Location

Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

239 Bloor St. E., Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3

905-721-8168

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
171,528KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KL4CJESB0EB753832

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bronze
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 171,528 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Split Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

239 Bloor St. E., Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3
$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

905-721-8168

905-721-8168

2014 Buick Encore