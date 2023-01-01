$18,999+ tax & licensing
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
4WD Double Cab Standard Box Work Truck w/2WT
Location
Oshawa Fine Auto Sales
766 Simcoe St South, Oshawa, ON L1H 4K6
289-653-1993
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 188,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2014 Chevrolet Silverado K1500 Work Truck Double Cab - this full-size pickup truck come with 4.3-liter V6 engine generates 285 horsepower and 305 lb-ft of torque, providing ample muscle for hauling and towing. The Double Cab configuration offers extra interior space, accommodating both passengers and cargo with ease. offering features like air conditioning, power windows, Powe Lock's-Power Mirror's-AM/FM stereo, and convenient Bluetooth connectivity for hands-free calling. ECT...
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT RATING, WHETHER YOU HAVE GREAT CREDIT, NO CREDIT, SLOW CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, BEEN BANKRUPT, OR DISABILITY, OR ON A PENSION, OR YOU WORK BUT PAID CASH- WE HAVE MULTIPLE LENDERS THAT WANT TO GIVE YOU A CAR LOAN"
Price Includes, Safety Certification-HST & LICENSING EXTRA
==== Buy with confidence; ====
We are Certified Dealer and proud member of Ontario Motor Vehicle Industry Council (OMVIC).
Approved Member of Used Car Dealer Association (UCDA)
Car proof reports are available upon request. We welcome your mechanic inspection before purchase for your own peace of mind !!! We also welcome all trade-ins .
For more information please visit our website at www.oshawafineautosales.ca .Many Cars,Trucks and Vans Available to choose from.
Vehicle Features
