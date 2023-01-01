Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Chevrolet Trax

139,000 KM

Details Description Features

$11,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$11,495

+ taxes & licensing

Oshawa Fine Auto Sales

289-653-1993

Contact Seller
2014 Chevrolet Trax

2014 Chevrolet Trax

FWD 4DR LT W/1LT

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Chevrolet Trax

FWD 4DR LT W/1LT

Location

Oshawa Fine Auto Sales

766 Simcoe St South, Oshawa, ON L1H 4K6

289-653-1993

  1. 1695846944
  2. 1695846944
  3. 1695846944
  4. 1695846944
  5. 1695846944
  6. 1695846944
  7. 1695846944
  8. 1695846944
  9. 1695846944
  10. 1695846944
  11. 1695846944
  12. 1695846266
  13. 1695846944
  14. 1695846944
  15. 1695846944
  16. 1695846944
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,495

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
139,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10476015
  • VIN: 3GNCJLEBXEL139429

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 139,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 Chevy Trax LT Sport SUV- Remote Start-power windows-power locks-power mirrors-bluetooth-Blind spot mirrors-A/c-Keyless entry...ect

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT RATING, WHETHER YOU HAVE GREAT CREDIT, NO CREDIT, SLOW CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, BEEN BANKRUPT, OR DISABILITY, OR ON A PENSION, OR YOU WORK BUT PAID CASH- WE HAVE MULTIPLE LENDERS THAT WANT TO GIVE YOU A CAR LOAN"

Price Includes, Safety Certification-HST & LICENSING EXTRA
==== Buy with confidence; ====
We are Certified Dealer and proud member of Ontario Motor Vehicle Industry Council (OMVIC). 

Approved Member of Used Car Dealer Association (UCDA)

Car proof reports are available upon request. We welcome your mechanic inspection before purchase for your own peace of mind !!! We also welcome all trade-ins .

For more information please visit our website at www.oshawafineautosales.ca .Many Cars,Trucks and Vans Available to choose from.

Oshawa Fine Auto Sales.

289 -653-1993

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Warranty

Warranty Available

Seating

Cloth Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Oshawa Fine Auto Sales

2014 Ford Focus SE
 139,000 KM
$11,495 + tax & lic
2013 Chevrolet Silve...
 203,000 KM
$12,995 + tax & lic
2015 Ford Fiesta 5dr...
 155,000 KM
$9,699 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Oshawa Fine Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Oshawa Fine Auto Sales

Oshawa Fine Auto Sales

766 Simcoe St South, Oshawa, ON L1H 4K6

Call Dealer

289-653-XXXX

(click to show)

289-653-1993

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory