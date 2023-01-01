Menu
2014 Honda Accord

224,401 KM

$12,495

+ tax & licensing
$12,495

+ taxes & licensing

True North Automobiles

905-576-8111

2014 Honda Accord

2014 Honda Accord

LX | Auto | Bluetooth | Cam | Alloys | Tinted ++

2014 Honda Accord

LX | Auto | Bluetooth | Cam | Alloys | Tinted ++

True North Automobiles

184 King St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2

905-576-8111

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $795

Sale

$12,495

+ taxes & licensing

224,401KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10131966
  • Stock #: 325
  • VIN: 1HGCR2F30EA804897

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey - Light
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 224,401 KM

Vehicle Description

We accept all trades! Financing available! Lowest rate financing. All credit approved! Open 7 days/week. For more information, please visit our website! Get to know us on IG @TrueNorth_Automobiles & on FB @TrueNorthAutomobiles.ca. Be one of the first to know of upcoming specials and inventory! 

Thank you for considering True North Automobiles for your next car purchase. 

184 King Street West, Oshawa. 1-905-576-8111

Vehicle Highlights:
Tafeta White Exterior on Light Grey Cloth Interior, Automatic Transmission, Bluetooth, Reverse Camera, Power Group, Cold Air Conditioning, Front Heated & Power Seats with Lumbar Support, Rear Split & Folding Seats, Alloy Wheels with All-Season Tires, Steering Wheel Controls, ECO Mode, Heated Mirrors, and much more! 

Manager's Notes: 
Affordable, and proven to be reliable, this 2014 Honda Accord is ready for many more years of worry-free driving! The body is in exceptional shape with minimal wear for a vehicle of this age/mileage. The interior has been well-kept and looked after! Clean Carfax Canada report with no reported claims or accidents of any kind. Come down and check it out, you found your match! - Mina Morris

Relax & Take It Easy:
Buying a used car should be a fun experience, unfortunately, it all gets a little overwhelming sometimes. If you're not sure about the process or have any questions, feel free to reach out and one of our experienced associates would be happy to assist you! For additional peace of mind with your purchase, we offer Lubrico extended warranties with all certified purchases for up to four years! Currently, all our prices are advertised as "unfit" which simply means, you won't be able to drive the car home unless it's certified. Certification is available for an additional $795 which will also include a 36-day guarantee. Earning your trust is our top priority, earning your business is a bonus. 

True North Automobiles
184 King Street West, Oshawa, L1J 2J2. 
1-905-576-8111

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Bluetooth Connection

