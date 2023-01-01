$12,495+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2014 Honda Accord
LX | Auto | Bluetooth | Cam | Alloys | Tinted ++
Location
True North Automobiles
184 King St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2
Advertised Unfit
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $795
- Listing ID: 10131966
- Stock #: 325
- VIN: 1HGCR2F30EA804897
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey - Light
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 224,401 KM
Vehicle Description
We accept all trades! Financing available! Lowest rate financing. All credit approved! Open 7 days/week. For more information, please visit our website! Get to know us on IG @TrueNorth_Automobiles & on FB @TrueNorthAutomobiles.ca. Be one of the first to know of upcoming specials and inventory!
Thank you for considering True North Automobiles for your next car purchase.
Vehicle Highlights:
Tafeta White Exterior on Light Grey Cloth Interior, Automatic Transmission, Bluetooth, Reverse Camera, Power Group, Cold Air Conditioning, Front Heated & Power Seats with Lumbar Support, Rear Split & Folding Seats, Alloy Wheels with All-Season Tires, Steering Wheel Controls, ECO Mode, Heated Mirrors, and much more!
Manager's Notes:
Affordable, and proven to be reliable, this 2014 Honda Accord is ready for many more years of worry-free driving! The body is in exceptional shape with minimal wear for a vehicle of this age/mileage. The interior has been well-kept and looked after! Clean Carfax Canada report with no reported claims or accidents of any kind. Come down and check it out, you found your match! - Mina Morris
Relax & Take It Easy:
Buying a used car should be a fun experience, unfortunately, it all gets a little overwhelming sometimes. If you're not sure about the process or have any questions, feel free to reach out and one of our experienced associates would be happy to assist you! For additional peace of mind with your purchase, we offer Lubrico extended warranties with all certified purchases for up to four years! Currently, all our prices are advertised as "unfit" which simply means, you won't be able to drive the car home unless it's certified. Certification is available for an additional $795 which will also include a 36-day guarantee. Earning your trust is our top priority, earning your business is a bonus.
Vehicle Features
