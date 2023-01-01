$12,698+ tax & licensing
2014 Mazda MAZDA3
Touring
Boss Auto
1399 Simcoe Street North, Oshawa, ON L1G 4X5
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$12,698
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10492482
- Stock #: 107696
- VIN: 3MZBM1V71EM107696
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 153,261 KM
Vehicle Description
***SITTING ON FOUR BRAND NEW ALL-SEASON TIRES AND BRAND NEW PADS AND ROTORS ALL AROUND*** BEAUTIFUL SOUL RED MAZDA3 TOURING SEDAN W/ TINTED WINDOWS AND GREAT MILEAGE, EQUIPPED W/ THE VERY FUEL EFFICIENT 4 CYLINDER 2.0L DOHC ENGINE, LOADED W/ 4 BRAND NEW ALL SEASON TIRES ON ALLOY RIMS AND BRAND NEW BREAKS ALL AROUND, POWER MOONROOF, BLUETOOTH CONNECTION, TINTED WINDOWS, HEATED SEATS, REAR-VIEW CAMERA, PUSH BUTTON START, AUTOMATIC HEADLIGHTS, KEYLESS ENTRY, AIR CONDITIONING, CRUISE CONTROL, POWER LOCKS, WINDOWS AND MIRRORS, WARRANTY AND MORE! This vehicle comes certified with all-in pricing excluding HST tax and licensing. Also included is a complimentary 36 days complete coverage safety and powertrain warranty, and one year limited powertrain warranty. Please visit our website at bossauto.ca today!
