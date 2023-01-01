Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Mazda MAZDA3

153,261 KM

Details Description Features

$12,698

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$12,698

+ taxes & licensing

Boss Auto

905-721-1200

Contact Seller
2014 Mazda MAZDA3

2014 Mazda MAZDA3

Touring

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Mazda MAZDA3

Touring

Location

Boss Auto

1399 Simcoe Street North, Oshawa, ON L1G 4X5

905-721-1200

  1. 1696098115
  2. 1696098121
  3. 1696098124
  4. 1696098128
  5. 1696098134
  6. 1696098137
  7. 1696098143
  8. 1696098148
  9. 1696098153
  10. 1696098158
  11. 1696098162
  12. 1696098168
  13. 1696098172
  14. 1696098178
  15. 1696098182
  16. 1696098187
  17. 1696098192
  18. 1696098199
  19. 1696098205
  20. 1696098210
  21. 1696098215
  22. 1696098221
  23. 1696098229
  24. 1696098235
  25. 1696098240
  26. 1696098246
  27. 1696098250
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,698

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
153,261KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10492482
  • Stock #: 107696
  • VIN: 3MZBM1V71EM107696

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 153,261 KM

Vehicle Description

***SITTING ON FOUR BRAND NEW ALL-SEASON TIRES AND BRAND NEW PADS AND ROTORS ALL AROUND*** BEAUTIFUL SOUL RED MAZDA3 TOURING SEDAN W/ TINTED WINDOWS AND GREAT MILEAGE, EQUIPPED W/ THE VERY FUEL EFFICIENT 4 CYLINDER 2.0L DOHC ENGINE, LOADED W/ 4 BRAND NEW ALL SEASON TIRES ON ALLOY RIMS AND BRAND NEW BREAKS ALL AROUND, POWER MOONROOF, BLUETOOTH CONNECTION, TINTED WINDOWS, HEATED SEATS, REAR-VIEW CAMERA, PUSH BUTTON START, AUTOMATIC HEADLIGHTS, KEYLESS ENTRY, AIR CONDITIONING, CRUISE CONTROL, POWER LOCKS, WINDOWS AND MIRRORS, WARRANTY AND MORE! This vehicle comes certified with all-in pricing excluding HST tax and licensing. Also included is a complimentary 36 days complete coverage safety and powertrain warranty, and one year limited powertrain warranty. Please visit our website at bossauto.ca today!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Warranty

Warranty Included

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Boss Auto

2012 Honda Accord EX...
 140,729 KM
$12,698 + tax & lic
2015 Nissan Versa No...
 118,557 KM
$12,498 + tax & lic
2012 Chevrolet Cruze...
 115,773 KM
SOLD + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Boss Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Boss Auto

Boss Auto

1399 Simcoe Street North, Oshawa, ON L1G 4X5

Call Dealer

905-721-XXXX

(click to show)

905-721-1200

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory