2015 Chevrolet Cruze
LT Turbo
Location
Boss Auto
1399 Simcoe Street North, Oshawa, ON L1G 4X5
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 9559588
- Stock #: 172965
- VIN: 1G1PC5SB8F7172965
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 63,835 KM
Vehicle Description
***LOW MILEAGE***GREAT CONDITION GREY ON BLACK CHEVROLET SEDAN W/ EXCELLENT MILEAGE, EQUIPPED W/ THE VERY FUEL EFFICIENT 4 CYLINDER 1.4L ECOTECH TURBO ENGINE, LOADED W/ REAR-VIEW CAMERA, BLUETOOTH CONNECTION, FACTORY REMOTE CAR START, TINTED WINDOWS, ON-STAR ASSIST, POWER LOCKS/WINDOWS AND MIRRORS, KEYLESS ENTRY, CRUISE CONTROL, AUTOMATIC HEADLIGHTS, AIR CONDITIONING, WARRANTIES AND MORE!*** FREE RUST-PROOF PACKAGE FOR A LIMITED TIME ONLY *** This vehicle comes certified with all-in pricing excluding HST tax and licensing. Also included is a complimentary 36 days complete coverage safety and powertrain warranty, and one year limited powertrain warranty. Please visit our website at www.bossauto.ca today!
