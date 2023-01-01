2015 Chevrolet Cruze...

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,498 + taxes & licensing 6 3 , 8 3 5 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9559588

9559588 Stock #: 172965

172965 VIN: 1G1PC5SB8F7172965

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 63,835 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Rearview Camera Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Exterior Tinted Glass Winter Tires Automatic Headlights Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Anti-Theft System Seating Split Rear Seat Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth SiriusXM Radio Warranty Warranty Included

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.