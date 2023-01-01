Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Chevrolet Cruze

63,835 KM

Details Description Features

$14,498

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$14,498

+ taxes & licensing

Boss Auto

905-721-1200

Contact Seller
2015 Chevrolet Cruze

2015 Chevrolet Cruze

LT Turbo

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Chevrolet Cruze

LT Turbo

Location

Boss Auto

1399 Simcoe Street North, Oshawa, ON L1G 4X5

905-721-1200

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,498

+ taxes & licensing

63,835KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9559588
  • Stock #: 172965
  • VIN: 1G1PC5SB8F7172965

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 63,835 KM

Vehicle Description

***LOW MILEAGE***GREAT CONDITION GREY ON BLACK CHEVROLET SEDAN W/ EXCELLENT MILEAGE, EQUIPPED W/ THE VERY FUEL EFFICIENT 4 CYLINDER 1.4L ECOTECH TURBO ENGINE, LOADED W/ REAR-VIEW CAMERA, BLUETOOTH CONNECTION, FACTORY REMOTE CAR START, TINTED WINDOWS, ON-STAR ASSIST, POWER LOCKS/WINDOWS AND MIRRORS, KEYLESS ENTRY, CRUISE CONTROL, AUTOMATIC HEADLIGHTS, AIR CONDITIONING, WARRANTIES AND MORE!*** FREE RUST-PROOF PACKAGE FOR A LIMITED TIME ONLY *** This vehicle comes certified with all-in pricing excluding HST tax and licensing. Also included is a complimentary 36 days complete coverage safety and powertrain warranty, and one year limited powertrain warranty. Please visit our website at www.bossauto.ca today!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Split Rear Seat
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Warranty Included

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Boss Auto

2015 Chevrolet Cruze...
 63,835 KM
$14,498 + tax & lic
2009 Hyundai Tucson GL
 161,591 KM
$8,298 + tax & lic
2014 Chevrolet Cruze...
 37,553 KM
$12,698 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Boss Auto

Boss Auto

Boss Auto

1399 Simcoe Street North, Oshawa, ON L1G 4X5

Call Dealer

905-721-XXXX

(click to show)

905-721-1200

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory