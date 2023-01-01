$13,998+ tax & licensing
2015 Dodge Journey
Canada Value Pkg
Location
Boss Auto
1399 Simcoe Street North, Oshawa, ON L1G 4X5
905-721-1200
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$13,998
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10149561
- Stock #: 636928
- VIN: 3C4PDCAB3FT636928
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 122,724 KM
Vehicle Description
GREAT CONDITION GREY ON BLACK FIVE PASSENGER DODGE SPORTS-UTILITY VEHICLE W/ EXCELLENT MILEAGE, EQUIPPED WITH THE EVER RELIABLE 4 CYLINDER 2.4L DOHC ENGINE, LOADED W/ DUAL ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL, TINTED WINDOWS, KEYLESS ENTRY W/ PROXIMITY ENTRY, HEATED SIDE VIEW MIRRORS, POWER LOCKS/WINDOWS AND MIRRORS, CRUISE CONTROL, PUSH BUTTON START, WARRANTIES AND MORE! This vehicle comes certified with all-in pricing excluding HST tax and licensing. Also included is a complimentary 36 days complete coverage safety and powertrain warranty, and one year limited powertrain warranty. Please visit our website at www.bossauto.ca today!
