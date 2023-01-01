Menu
2015 Dodge Journey

122,724 KM

Details Description Features

$13,998

+ tax & licensing
Boss Auto

905-721-1200

Canada Value Pkg

Location

Boss Auto

1399 Simcoe Street North, Oshawa, ON L1G 4X5

905-721-1200

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

122,724KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10149561
  • Stock #: 636928
  • VIN: 3C4PDCAB3FT636928

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 122,724 KM

Vehicle Description

GREAT CONDITION GREY ON BLACK FIVE PASSENGER DODGE SPORTS-UTILITY VEHICLE W/ EXCELLENT MILEAGE, EQUIPPED WITH THE EVER RELIABLE  4 CYLINDER 2.4L DOHC ENGINE, LOADED W/ DUAL ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL, TINTED WINDOWS, KEYLESS ENTRY W/ PROXIMITY ENTRY, HEATED SIDE VIEW MIRRORS, POWER LOCKS/WINDOWS AND MIRRORS, CRUISE CONTROL, PUSH BUTTON START, WARRANTIES AND MORE! This vehicle comes certified with all-in pricing excluding HST tax and licensing. Also included is a complimentary 36 days complete coverage safety and powertrain warranty, and one year limited powertrain warranty. Please visit our website at www.bossauto.ca today!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Boss Auto

Boss Auto

1399 Simcoe Street North, Oshawa, ON L1G 4X5

905-721-1200

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory