2015 Dodge Journey

104,944 KM

Details

$16,998

+ tax & licensing
$16,998

+ taxes & licensing

Boss Auto

905-721-1200

2015 Dodge Journey

2015 Dodge Journey

LIMITED V6

2015 Dodge Journey

LIMITED V6

Location

Boss Auto

1399 Simcoe Street North, Oshawa, ON L1G 4X5

905-721-1200

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,998

+ taxes & licensing

104,944KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10334466
  • Stock #: 542686
  • VIN: 3C4PDCCG5FT542686

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 104,944 KM

Vehicle Description

GREAT CONDITION BLACK ON BLACK DODGE SPORTS UTILITY VEHICLE WITH EXCELLENT MILEAGE, EQUIPPED W/ THE VERY RELIABLE 6 CYLINDER 3.6L VVT ENGINE, LOADED W/ HEATED/POWER SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, 18 INCH ALLOY RIMS, TINTED WINDOWS, REAR-VIEW CAMERA W/ PARK ASSIST SENSORS, UPGRADED SPEAKER SOUND SYSTEM, 7 PASSENGER SEATING W/ THIRD ROW, REAR CLIMATE CONTROLS, PUSH BUTTON START, BLUETOOTH CONNECTION, AUTOMATIC HEADLIGHTS, KEYLESS/PROXIMITY ENTRY, FACTORY REMOTE CAR START, POWER LOCKS/WINDOWS AND MIRRORS, CRUISE CONTROL, PUSH BUTTON START, WARANTIES AND MORE! This vehicle comes certified with all-in pricing excluding HST tax and licensing. Also included is a complimentary 36 days complete coverage safety and powertrain warranty, and one year limited powertrain warranty. Please visit our website at bossauto.ca today!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag

Boss Auto

Boss Auto

1399 Simcoe Street North, Oshawa, ON L1G 4X5

