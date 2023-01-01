$16,998+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-721-1200
2015 Dodge Journey
LIMITED V6
Location
Boss Auto
1399 Simcoe Street North, Oshawa, ON L1G 4X5
905-721-1200
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$16,998
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10334466
- Stock #: 542686
- VIN: 3C4PDCCG5FT542686
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 104,944 KM
Vehicle Description
GREAT CONDITION BLACK ON BLACK DODGE SPORTS UTILITY VEHICLE WITH EXCELLENT MILEAGE, EQUIPPED W/ THE VERY RELIABLE 6 CYLINDER 3.6L VVT ENGINE, LOADED W/ HEATED/POWER SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, 18 INCH ALLOY RIMS, TINTED WINDOWS, REAR-VIEW CAMERA W/ PARK ASSIST SENSORS, UPGRADED SPEAKER SOUND SYSTEM, 7 PASSENGER SEATING W/ THIRD ROW, REAR CLIMATE CONTROLS, PUSH BUTTON START, BLUETOOTH CONNECTION, AUTOMATIC HEADLIGHTS, KEYLESS/PROXIMITY ENTRY, FACTORY REMOTE CAR START, POWER LOCKS/WINDOWS AND MIRRORS, CRUISE CONTROL, PUSH BUTTON START, WARANTIES AND MORE! This vehicle comes certified with all-in pricing excluding HST tax and licensing. Also included is a complimentary 36 days complete coverage safety and powertrain warranty, and one year limited powertrain warranty. Please visit our website at bossauto.ca today!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Warranty
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Boss Auto
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.