<p><span style=color: #707070; font-family: Lato, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff;> 2015 Ford Escape SE 4WD.- Remote Start- Low Kmss-Leather Seats</span><span style=color: #707070; font-family: Lato, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff;> -</span><span style=color: #707070; font-family: Lato, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff;>Heated Front Seats,Power Seat-Power Mirrors- Heated Mirrors- Blind spot Mirrors- Cruise Control, Reverse Camera, Bluetooth, 2.0L I4 EcoBoost, 6-Speed Automatic , engineered to deliver a perfect blend of power and efficiency. Paired seamlessly with a responsive 6-speed automatic transmission, Lots more...</span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.33333rem; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgb(59 130 246 / 0.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; color: #333333; font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Roboto, Segoe UI, Helvetica Neue, Lucida Grande, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; background-color: #f5f5f5;>WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT RATING, WHETHER YOU HAVE GREAT CREDIT, NO CREDIT, SLOW CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, BEEN BANKRUPT, OR DISABILITY, OR ON A PENSION, OR YOU WORK BUT PAID CASH- WE HAVE MULTIPLE LENDERS THAT WANT TO GIVE YOU A CAR LOAN</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.33333rem; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgb(59 130 246 / 0.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; color: #333333; font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Roboto, Segoe UI, Helvetica Neue, Lucida Grande, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; background-color: #f5f5f5;> </p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.33333rem; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgb(59 130 246 / 0.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; color: #333333; font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Roboto, Segoe UI, Helvetica Neue, Lucida Grande, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; background-color: #f5f5f5;>Price Includes, Safety Certification-HST & LICENSING EXTRA<br style=box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgb(59 130 246 / 0.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; />==== Buy with confidence; ====<br style=box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgb(59 130 246 / 0.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; />We are Certified Dealer and proud member of Ontario Motor Vehicle Industry Council (OMVIC). </p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.33333rem; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgb(59 130 246 / 0.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; color: #333333; font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Roboto, Segoe UI, Helvetica Neue, Lucida Grande, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; background-color: #f5f5f5;>Approved Member of Used Car Dealer Association (UCDA)</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.33333rem; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgb(59 130 246 / 0.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; color: #333333; font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Roboto, Segoe UI, Helvetica Neue, Lucida Grande, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; background-color: #f5f5f5;> </p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.33333rem; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgb(59 130 246 / 0.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; color: #333333; font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Roboto, Segoe UI, Helvetica Neue, Lucida Grande, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; background-color: #f5f5f5;>Car proof reports are available upon request. We welcome your mechanic inspection before purchase for your own peace of mind !!! We also welcome all trade-ins .</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.33333rem; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgb(59 130 246 / 0.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; color: #333333; font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Roboto, Segoe UI, Helvetica Neue, Lucida Grande, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; background-color: #f5f5f5;>For more information please visit our website at www.oshawafineautosales.ca .Many Cars,Trucks and Vans Available to choose from.</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.33333rem; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgb(59 130 246 / 0.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; color: #333333; font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Roboto, Segoe UI, Helvetica Neue, Lucida Grande, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; background-color: #f5f5f5;>Oshawa Fine Auto Sales.</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.33333rem; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgb(59 130 246 / 0.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; color: #333333; font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Roboto, Segoe UI, Helvetica Neue, Lucida Grande, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; background-color: #f5f5f5;>766 Simcoe Street South</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.33333rem; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgb(59 130 246 / 0.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; color: #333333; font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Roboto, Segoe UI, Helvetica Neue, Lucida Grande, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; background-color: #f5f5f5;>Oshawa, On.</p>

2015 Ford Escape

96,000 KM

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
2015 Ford Escape

4WD 4dr SE

2015 Ford Escape

4WD 4dr SE

Oshawa Fine Auto Sales

766 Simcoe St South, Oshawa, ON L1H 4K6

289-653-1993

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

96,000KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 1fmcu9g98fuc47550

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 96,000 KM

Vehicle Description

 2015 Ford Escape SE 4WD.- Remote Start- Low Kms's-Leather Seats -Heated Front Seats,Power Seat-Power Mirrors- Heated Mirrors- Blind spot Mirrors- Cruise Control, Reverse Camera, Bluetooth, 2.0L I4 EcoBoost, 6-Speed Automatic , engineered to deliver a perfect blend of power and efficiency. Paired seamlessly with a responsive 6-speed automatic transmission, Lot's more...

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT RATING, WHETHER YOU HAVE GREAT CREDIT, NO CREDIT, SLOW CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, BEEN BANKRUPT, OR DISABILITY, OR ON A PENSION, OR YOU WORK BUT PAID CASH- WE HAVE MULTIPLE LENDERS THAT WANT TO GIVE YOU A CAR LOAN"

 

Price Includes, Safety Certification-HST & LICENSING EXTRA
==== Buy with confidence; ====
We are Certified Dealer and proud member of Ontario Motor Vehicle Industry Council (OMVIC). 

Approved Member of Used Car Dealer Association (UCDA)

 

Car proof reports are available upon request. We welcome your mechanic inspection before purchase for your own peace of mind !!! We also welcome all trade-ins .

For more information please visit our website at www.oshawafineautosales.ca .Many Cars,Trucks and Vans Available to choose from.

Oshawa Fine Auto Sales.

766 Simcoe Street South

Oshawa, On.

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty Available

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Turbocharged
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Oshawa Fine Auto Sales

Oshawa Fine Auto Sales

766 Simcoe St South, Oshawa, ON L1H 4K6

Call Dealer

289-653-XXXX

(click to show)

289-653-1993

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Oshawa Fine Auto Sales

289-653-1993

2015 Ford Escape