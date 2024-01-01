$14,995+ tax & licensing
Location
Oshawa Fine Auto Sales
766 Simcoe St South, Oshawa, ON L1H 4K6
289-653-1993
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 96,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 Ford Escape SE 4WD.- Remote Start- Low Kms's-Leather Seats -Heated Front Seats,Power Seat-Power Mirrors- Heated Mirrors- Blind spot Mirrors- Cruise Control, Reverse Camera, Bluetooth, 2.0L I4 EcoBoost, 6-Speed Automatic , engineered to deliver a perfect blend of power and efficiency. Paired seamlessly with a responsive 6-speed automatic transmission, Lot's more...
Price Includes, Safety Certification-HST & LICENSING EXTRA
Oshawa Fine Auto Sales.
766 Simcoe Street South
Oshawa, On.
Vehicle Features
