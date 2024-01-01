$25,989+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2015 GMC Savana
RARE-LOW KM-FINANCING AVAIL.
2015 GMC Savana
RARE-LOW KM-FINANCING AVAIL.
Location
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd
1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4
905-571-3460
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$25,989
+ taxes & licensing
101,187KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GD374CG9F1195913
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour WHIITE
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 101,187 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is certified, serviced & oil changed.
Financing available O.A.C
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. is a family owned business, established in 1994.
Referrals built us, reliability keep us serving you.
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. ... We Care.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Warranty
Warranty Available
Additional Features
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd
1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4
