This vehicle is certified, serviced & oil changed.

Financing available O.A.C




 R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. is a family owned business, established in 1994.




 Referrals built us, reliability keep us serving you.




 R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. ... We Care.

2015 GMC Savana

101,187 KM

Details

$25,989

+ tax & licensing
2015 GMC Savana

RARE-LOW KM-FINANCING AVAIL.

2015 GMC Savana

RARE-LOW KM-FINANCING AVAIL.

Location

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4

905-571-3460

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,989

+ taxes & licensing

101,187KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GD374CG9F1195913

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour WHIITE
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 101,187 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is certified, serviced & oil changed.

Financing available O.A.C





R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. is a family owned business, established in 1994.





Referrals built us, reliability keep us serving you.






R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. ... We Care.

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats

Warranty

Warranty Available

Additional Features

Transmission Overdrive Switch

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4

905-571-XXXX

905-571-3460

$25,989

+ taxes & licensing

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

905-571-3460

2015 GMC Savana