2015 Hyundai Accent

Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 220,000 KM
Vehicle Description
4 Cylinder Engine, Automatic Transmission, Black in Colour. Air, Tilt, PW, PL, Power Mirrors, Delay Wipers, CD Player and more. Runs and Drives Very Well. $5995+tax & licensing. CERTIFIED. Warranty Available. Phone: (905) 579-6777 or (905) 718-5032. OLYMPIA AUTO CENTRE. Visit our new location at 226 Bloor Street East, Oshawa. Just West of Ritson Road on North side of Street. Directly across from The Baker's Table Bakery. Over 25 years in business, since 1999. Open Monday thru Saturday from 11:00 A.M. - 9:00 P.M. by appointment, just call in advance to book a time. Thank you.
