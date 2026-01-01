Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>4 Cylinder Engine, Automatic Transmission, Black in Colour.  Air, Tilt, PW, PL, Power Mirrors, Delay Wipers, CD Player and more.  Runs and Drives Very Well. $5995+tax & licensing. CERTIFIED. Warranty Available.  Phone: (905) 579-6777 or (905) 718-5032. OLYMPIA AUTO CENTRE.   Visit our new location at 226 Bloor Street East, Oshawa. Just West of Ritson Road on North side of Street. Directly across from The Bakers Table Bakery.  Over 25 years in business, since 1999.  Open Monday thru Saturday from 11:00 A.M. - 9:00 P.M. by appointment, just call in advance to book a time. Thank you.</p>

2015 Hyundai Accent

220,000 KM

Details Description Features

$5,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2015 Hyundai Accent

GL

Watch This Vehicle
13505930

2015 Hyundai Accent

GL

Location

Olympia Auto Center

226 Bloor St E, Oshawa, ON, Oshawa, ON L1H 3M6

905-579-6777

  1. 1769226791
  2. 1769226791
  3. 1769226791
  4. 1769226791
  5. 1769226791
  6. 1769226787
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
220,000KM
Good Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 220,000 KM

Vehicle Description

4 Cylinder Engine, Automatic Transmission, Black in Colour.  Air, Tilt, PW, PL, Power Mirrors, Delay Wipers, CD Player and more.  Runs and Drives Very Well. $5995+tax & licensing. CERTIFIED. Warranty Available.  Phone: (905) 579-6777 or (905) 718-5032. OLYMPIA AUTO CENTRE.   Visit our new location at 226 Bloor Street East, Oshawa. Just West of Ritson Road on North side of Street. Directly across from The Baker's Table Bakery.  Over 25 years in business, since 1999.  Open Monday thru Saturday from 11:00 A.M. - 9:00 P.M. by appointment, just call in advance to book a time. Thank you.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Olympia Auto Center

Used 2006 Nissan Pathfinder LE 4X4 for sale in Oshawa, ON
2006 Nissan Pathfinder LE 4X4 309,000 KM $2,500 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Chevrolet Equinox LT for sale in Oshawa, ON
2016 Chevrolet Equinox LT 161,000 KM $10,995 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Mazda MAZDA3 GX for sale in Oshawa, ON
2010 Mazda MAZDA3 GX 298,000 KM $4,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Olympia Auto Center

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Olympia Auto Center

Olympia Auto Center

226 Bloor St E, Oshawa, ON, Oshawa, ON L1H 3M6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-579-XXXX

(click to show)

905-579-6777

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$5,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Olympia Auto Center

905-579-6777

2015 Hyundai Accent