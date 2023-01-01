Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Infiniti Q50

147,000 KM

Details Features

$19,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

A&P Auto Centre

905-571-1277

Contact Seller
2015 Infiniti Q50

2015 Infiniti Q50

4dr Sdn Sport AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Infiniti Q50

4dr Sdn Sport AWD

Location

A&P Auto Centre

239 Bloor St East, Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3

905-571-1277

  1. 1699044696
  2. 1699044699
  3. 1699044702
  4. 1699044704
  5. 1699044706
  6. 1699044708
  7. 1699044710
  8. 1699044712
  9. 1699044714
  10. 1699044717
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
147,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10626294
  • VIN: JN1BV7AR5FM420955

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 147,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Push Button Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From A&P Auto Centre

2016 Audi Q3 QUATTRO...
 0 KM
$20,999 + tax & lic
2012 Nissan Rogue FW...
 152,000 KM
$11,499 + tax & lic
2022 Hyundai Venue E...
 60,000 KM
$23,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email A&P Auto Centre

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
A&P Auto Centre

A&P Auto Centre

239 Bloor St East, Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3

Call Dealer

905-571-XXXX

(click to show)

905-571-1277

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory