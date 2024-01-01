2015 Kia Optima

Menu
Account
Sign In
<p class=p1 style=margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 13px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica Neue;><span style=font-size: 12pt;>We accept all trades! Financing available! Lowest rate financing. All credit approved! Open 7 days/week. For more information, please visit our website! Get to know us on IG @TrueNorth_Automobiles & on FB @TrueNorthAutomobiles.ca. Be one of the first to know of upcoming specials and inventory!<span class=Apple-converted-space> <br /><br /></span></span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem;><em style=box-sizing: border-box;>Thank you</em> for considering <strong style=box-sizing: border-box;>True North Automobiles</strong> for your next car purchase. <br /><strong style=box-sizing: border-box;><br />184 King Street West, Oshawa. 1-905-576-8111</strong><br style=box-sizing: border-box; /><br style=box-sizing: border-box; /><strong style=box-sizing: border-box;>Vehicle Highlights:</strong><br style=box-sizing: border-box; />Vehicle Highlights  <br style=box-sizing: border-box; /><br style=box-sizing: border-box; /><strong style=box-sizing: border-box;>Managers Notes: </strong><br style=box-sizing: border-box; />Managers Notes<br /><br /><strong>Relax & Take It Easy:</strong><br />Buying a used car should be a fun experience, unfortunately, it all gets a little overwhelming sometimes. If youre not sure about the process or have any questions, feel free to reach out and one of our experienced associates would be happy to assist you! <span style=font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Open Sans, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif; box-sizing: border-box;>For additional peace of mind with your purchase, we offer Lubrico extended warranties with all certified purchases for up to four years!</span><strong style=box-sizing: border-box;> </strong><span style=font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Open Sans, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif;>Currently, all our prices are advertised as </span><em style=font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Open Sans, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif;>unfit</em><span style=font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Open Sans, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif;> which simply means, you wont be able to drive the car home unless its certified. Certification is available for an additional $795 which will also include a 36-day guarantee. Earning your trust is our top priority, earning your business is a bonus. <br /><br /></span><strong style=box-sizing: border-box;>True North Automobiles</strong><br style=box-sizing: border-box; /><strong style=box-sizing: border-box;>184 King Street West, Oshawa, L1J 2J2. <br />1-905-576-8111</strong></p>

2015 Kia Optima

215,137 KM

Details Description Features

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Kia Optima

EX | Auto | Leather | Cam | Alloys | Bluetooth ++

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Kia Optima

EX | Auto | Leather | Cam | Alloys | Bluetooth ++

Location

True North Automobiles

184 King St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2

905-576-8111

  1. 1707584056
  2. 1707584058
Contact Seller

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $795

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
215,137KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN KNAGN4A75F5624680

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 215,137 KM

Vehicle Description

We accept all trades! Financing available! Lowest rate financing. All credit approved! Open 7 days/week. For more information, please visit our website! Get to know us on IG @TrueNorth_Automobiles & on FB @TrueNorthAutomobiles.ca. Be one of the first to know of upcoming specials and inventory! 

Thank you for considering True North Automobiles for your next car purchase. 

184 King Street West, Oshawa. 1-905-576-8111

Vehicle Highlights:
Vehicle Highlights  

Manager's Notes: 
Manager's Notes

Relax & Take It Easy:
Buying a used car should be a fun experience, unfortunately, it all gets a little overwhelming sometimes. If you're not sure about the process or have any questions, feel free to reach out and one of our experienced associates would be happy to assist you! For additional peace of mind with your purchase, we offer Lubrico extended warranties with all certified purchases for up to four years! Currently, all our prices are advertised as "unfit" which simply means, you won't be able to drive the car home unless it's certified. Certification is available for an additional $795 which will also include a 36-day guarantee. Earning your trust is our top priority, earning your business is a bonus. 

True North Automobiles
184 King Street West, Oshawa, L1J 2J2. 
1-905-576-8111

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From True North Automobiles

Used 2013 Ford Edge SEL | Leather | Sunroof | Nav | Cam | Alloys ++ for sale in Oshawa, ON
2013 Ford Edge SEL | Leather | Sunroof | Nav | Cam | Alloys ++ 171,244 KM $11,995 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Acura TL Elite | SH-AWD | 3.7 L | Leather | Nav | Cam | BSM for sale in Oshawa, ON
2012 Acura TL Elite | SH-AWD | 3.7 L | Leather | Nav | Cam | BSM 237,136 KM $11,495 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Honda Accord EX-L | Navi | Auto | Leather | Sunroof | Alloys ++ for sale in Oshawa, ON
2010 Honda Accord EX-L | Navi | Auto | Leather | Sunroof | Alloys ++ 137,872 KM $12,995 + tax & lic

Email True North Automobiles

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
True North Automobiles

True North Automobiles

184 King St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2

Call Dealer

905-576-XXXX

(click to show)

905-576-8111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

True North Automobiles

905-576-8111

Contact Seller
2015 Kia Optima