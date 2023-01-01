Menu
2015 Mazda MAZDA3

94,535 KM

$15,698

+ tax & licensing
$15,698

+ taxes & licensing

Boss Auto

905-721-1200

Contact Seller
GS-SKY

Location

Boss Auto

1399 Simcoe Street North, Oshawa, ON L1G 4X5

905-721-1200

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,698

+ taxes & licensing

94,535KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9691420
  • Stock #: 213741
  • VIN: 3MZBM1L70FM213741

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 94,535 KM

Vehicle Description

***TWO SETS OF TIRES ON RIMS***BEAUTIFUL PEARL WHITE ON BLACK MAZDA3 SPORT HATCHBACK W/ TINTED WINDOWS AND EXCELLENT MILEAGE, EQUIPPED W/ THE VERY FUEL EFFICIENT 4 CYLINDER 2.0L DOHC ENGINE, LOADED W/ 4 BRAND NEW ALL SEASON TIRES ON ALLOY RIMS AND FOUR WINTER TIRES ON STEELS, BRAND NEW BREAKS ALL AROUND, BLUETOOTH CONNECTION, HEATED SEATS, REAR-VIEW CAMERA, PUSH BUTTON START, AUTOMATIC HEADLIGHTS, KEYLESS ENTRY, AIR CONDITIONING, CRUISE CONTROL, POWER LOCKS, WINDOWS AND MIRRORS, WARRANTY AND MORE!*** FREE RUST-PROOF PACKAGE FOR A LIMITED TIME ONLY *** This vehicle comes certified with all-in pricing excluding HST tax and licensing. Also included is a complimentary 36 days complete coverage safety and powertrain warranty, and one year limited powertrain warranty. Please visit our website at bossauto.ca today!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Warranty

Warranty Included

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Boss Auto

Boss Auto

1399 Simcoe Street North, Oshawa, ON L1G 4X5

