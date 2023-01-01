Menu
2015 Mitsubishi Outlander

184,000 KM

Details Description Features

Oshawa Fine Auto Sales

289-653-1993

2015 Mitsubishi Outlander

2015 Mitsubishi Outlander

4WD 4dr ES

2015 Mitsubishi Outlander

4WD 4dr ES

Location

Oshawa Fine Auto Sales

766 Simcoe St South, Oshawa, ON L1H 4K6

289-653-1993

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,499

+ taxes & licensing

184,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  VIN: JA4AZ2A34FZ600453

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Grey
  Interior Colour Grey
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Variable / CVT
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 184,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 Mitsubishi Outlander SE 4WD- heated seats, cruise control, steering wheel controls, power windows, power locks, power side mirrors, dual climate control, and so much more!

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT RATING, WHETHER YOU HAVE GREAT CREDIT, NO CREDIT, SLOW CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, BEEN BANKRUPT, OR DISABILITY, OR ON A PENSION, OR YOU WORK BUT PAID CASH- WE HAVE MULTIPLE LENDERS THAT WANT TO GIVE YOU A CAR LOAN"

 

Price Includes, Safety Certification-HST & LICENSING EXTRA
Buy with confidence;
We are Certified Dealer and proud member of Ontario Motor Vehicle Industry Council (OMVIC). 

Approved Member of Used Car Dealer Association (UCDA)

 

Car proof reports are available upon request. We welcome your mechanic inspection before purchase for your own peace of mind !!! We also welcome all trade-ins .

For more information please visit our website at www.oshawafineautosales.ca .Many Cars,Trucks and Vans Available to choose from.

Oshawa Fine Auto Sales.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

