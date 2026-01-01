$34,989+ taxes & licensing
2016 Cadillac Escalade ESV
Premium Collection
2016 Cadillac Escalade ESV
Premium Collection
Location
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd
1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4
905-571-3460
Certified
$34,989
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Cream
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 101,265 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a luxurious and spacious SUV that commands attention? Feast your eyes on this stunning 2016 Cadillac Escalade ESV Premium Collection, available now at R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. This beauty offers an unparalleled driving experience, blending opulent comfort with impressive capability. With its elegant white exterior and a welcoming cream interior, this Escalade ESV is sure to turn heads wherever you go. This meticulously maintained SUV has a comfortable 101,265km on the odometer.
This 4-wheel drive Escalade ESV provides both power and versatility, making it perfect for navigating city streets or embarking on weekend getaways. The automatic transmission ensures a smooth and effortless ride, while the abundance of space allows you to comfortably transport passengers and cargo. Experience the ultimate in automotive luxury with this exceptional vehicle.
Here are five features of this 2016 Cadillac Escalade ESV Premium Collection that are sure to impress:
- Commanding Presence: The Escalade ESV's bold design makes a statement wherever it goes.
- Luxurious Interior: Sink into the plush cream leather seats and enjoy the premium feel.
- 4-Wheel Drive Confidence: Tackle any road condition with ease and confidence.
- Spacious Interior: Offers ample space for passengers and cargo.
- Premium Collection: Experience the best in Cadillac's luxury and features.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
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