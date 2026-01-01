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<p>Looking for a luxurious and spacious SUV that commands attention? Feast your eyes on this stunning 2016 Cadillac Escalade ESV Premium Collection, available now at R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. This beauty offers an unparalleled driving experience, blending opulent comfort with impressive capability. With its elegant white exterior and a welcoming cream interior, this Escalade ESV is sure to turn heads wherever you go. This meticulously maintained SUV has a comfortable 101,265km on the odometer.</p><p>This 4-wheel drive Escalade ESV provides both power and versatility, making it perfect for navigating city streets or embarking on weekend getaways. The automatic transmission ensures a smooth and effortless ride, while the abundance of space allows you to comfortably transport passengers and cargo. Experience the ultimate in automotive luxury with this exceptional vehicle.</p><p>Here are five features of this 2016 Cadillac Escalade ESV Premium Collection that are sure to impress:</p><ul><li><strong>Commanding Presence:</strong> The Escalade ESVs bold design makes a statement wherever it goes.</li><li><strong>Luxurious Interior:</strong> Sink into the plush cream leather seats and enjoy the premium feel.</li><li><strong>4-Wheel Drive Confidence:</strong> Tackle any road condition with ease and confidence.</li><li><strong>Spacious Interior:</strong> Offers ample space for passengers and cargo.</li><li><strong>Premium Collection:</strong> Experience the best in Cadillacs luxury and features.</li></ul><p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong> Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

2016 Cadillac Escalade ESV

101,265 KM

Details Description Features

$34,989

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Cadillac Escalade ESV

Premium Collection

Watch This Vehicle
14021805

2016 Cadillac Escalade ESV

Premium Collection

Location

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4

905-571-3460

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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$34,989

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
101,265KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GYS4JKJXGR239287

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Cream
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 101,265 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a luxurious and spacious SUV that commands attention? Feast your eyes on this stunning 2016 Cadillac Escalade ESV Premium Collection, available now at R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. This beauty offers an unparalleled driving experience, blending opulent comfort with impressive capability. With its elegant white exterior and a welcoming cream interior, this Escalade ESV is sure to turn heads wherever you go. This meticulously maintained SUV has a comfortable 101,265km on the odometer.

This 4-wheel drive Escalade ESV provides both power and versatility, making it perfect for navigating city streets or embarking on weekend getaways. The automatic transmission ensures a smooth and effortless ride, while the abundance of space allows you to comfortably transport passengers and cargo. Experience the ultimate in automotive luxury with this exceptional vehicle.

Here are five features of this 2016 Cadillac Escalade ESV Premium Collection that are sure to impress:

  • Commanding Presence: The Escalade ESV's bold design makes a statement wherever it goes.
  • Luxurious Interior: Sink into the plush cream leather seats and enjoy the premium feel.
  • 4-Wheel Drive Confidence: Tackle any road condition with ease and confidence.
  • Spacious Interior: Offers ample space for passengers and cargo.
  • Premium Collection: Experience the best in Cadillac's luxury and features.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Adjustable Pedals
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

Luggage Rack
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps

Suspension

Air Suspension

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Heads-Up Display
Entertainment System
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
Active suspension
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4

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905-571-XXXX

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905-571-3460

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$34,989

+ taxes & licensing>

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

905-571-3460

2016 Cadillac Escalade ESV