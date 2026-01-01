$6,500+ taxes & licensing
2016 Chevrolet Impala
LT
2016 Chevrolet Impala
LT
Location
Olympia Auto Center
226 Bloor St E, Oshawa, ON, Oshawa, ON L1H 3M6
905-579-6777
Sold As Is
$6,500
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 249,000 KM
Vehicle Description
6 Cylinder Engine, Automatic Transmission, ALUMIMUM RIMS, Blue in Colour, Air, Tilt, PW, PL, Power Mirrors, Delay Wipers, CD Player and more. ONE OWNER. NO REPORTED ACCIDENTS. Runs and Drives Very Well. $6500+tax & licensing. AS IS SPECIAL. Vehicle can be Certified. If interested, please call for details. Vehicle was registered and driven by previous owner. We are required by law to include disclaimer for all as is vehicles. ****OMVIC Disclaimer**** “This vehicle is being sold “as is,” unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. Phone: (905) 579-6777 or (905) 718-5032. OLYMPIA AUTO CENTRE. Visit our new location at 226 Bloor Street East, Oshawa. Just West of Ritson Road on North side of Street. Directly across from The Baker's Table Bakery. Over 25 years in business, since 1999. Open Monday thru Saturday from 11:00 A.M. - 9:00 P.M. by appointment, just call in advance to book a time. Thank you.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Comfort
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Olympia Auto Center
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Olympia Auto Center
Olympia Auto Center
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-579-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
905-579-6777