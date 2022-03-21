$17,698+ tax & licensing
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan
SXT W/ DVD
Boss Auto
1399 Simcoe Street North, Oshawa, ON L1G 4X5
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 8801543
- Stock #: 335007
- VIN: 2C4RDGBG1GR335007
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 111,110 KM
GREAT DRIVING BLACK DODGE MINIVAN W/ GREAT MILEAGE EQUIPPED WITH THE EVER RELIABLE 6 CYLINDER 3.6L VVT ENGINE, 7 PASSENGER STOW-N-GO LOADED W/ MULTIZONE CLIMATE CONTROL, DVD ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM, REAR-VIEW CAMERA, BLUETOOTH CONNECTION, KEYLESS ENTRY, AM/FM/XM/CD RADIO, CRUISE CONTROL, POWER LOCKS/WINDOWS AND MIRRORS, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTIES AND MUCH MORE!*** FREE RUST-PROOF PACKAGE FOR A LIMITED TIME ONLY *** This vehicle comes certified with all-in pricing excluding HST tax and licensing. Also included is a complimentary 36 days complete coverage safety and powertrain warranty, and one year limited powertrain warranty. Please visit our website at www.bossauto.ca today!
