This vehicle is certified, serviced & oil changed.

Financing available O.A.C


 R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. is a family owned business, established in 1994.


 Referrals built us, reliability keep us serving you.



 R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. ... We Care.

2016 Ford Focus

136,986 KM

$11,989

+ tax & licensing
2016 Ford Focus

5DR HB SE

2016 Ford Focus

5DR HB SE

Location

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4

905-571-3460

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,989

+ taxes & licensing

136,986KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FADP3K29GL223083

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 136,986 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is certified, serviced & oil changed.

Financing available O.A.C



R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. is a family owned business, established in 1994.



Referrals built us, reliability keep us serving you.




R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. ... We Care.

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4

$11,989

+ taxes & licensing

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

905-571-3460

2016 Ford Focus