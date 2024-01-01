2016 GMC Acadia

Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><span style=color: #050505; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff;>***DENALI EDITION***FULLY LOADED SUPER SHARP WHITE PEARL ON BLACK SEVEN PASSENGER GMC SPORTS-UTILITY VEHICLE W/ THIRD ROW SEATING W/ GREAT MILEAGE, EQUIPPED W/ THE EVER RELIABLE 6 CYLINDER 3.6L VVT ENGINE, LOADED W/ THE LUXURIOUS DENALI AWD TRIM PACKAGE, POWER LIFTGATE, REAR-VIEW CAMERA, ON-STAR ASSIST, BLIND SIDE MONITORING SYSTEM, LANE DEPARTURE ASSIST, COLLISION WARNING SYSTEM, UPGRADED BOSE PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM, LEATHER/POWER/HEATED/COOLED SEATS, DUAL POWER MOONROOF, GPS </span><span style=color: #050505; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff;>NAVIGATION, FACTORY REMOTE CAR START, MULTI-ZONE TEMPERATURE CONTROL, TINTED WINDOWS, HEATED/POWER SIDE VIEW MIRRORS, BLUETOOTH CONNECTION, CRUISE CONTROL, KEYLESS ENTRY, POWER LOCKS/WINDOWS, AIR CONDITIONING, WARRANTY AND MUCH MORE! This vehicle comes certified with all-in pricing excluding HST tax and licensing. Also included is a complimentary 36 days complete coverage safety. Please visit </span><span style=font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; color: #050505; font-size: 15px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff;><a class=x1i10hfl xjbqb8w x1ejq31n xd10rxx x1sy0etr x17r0tee x972fbf xcfux6l x1qhh985 xm0m39n x9f619 x1ypdohk xt0psk2 xe8uvvx xdj266r x11i5rnm xat24cr x1mh8g0r xexx8yu x4uap5 x18d9i69 xkhd6sd x16tdsg8 x1hl2dhg xggy1nq x1a2a7pz xt0b8zv x1fey0fg style=cursor: pointer; text-decoration-line: none; outline: none; list-style: none; margin: 0px; text-align: inherit; border-style: none; padding: 0px; border-width: 0px; box-sizing: border-box; background-color: transparent; display: inline; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: transparent; touch-action: manipulation; font-family: inherit; tabindex=0 role=link href=http://www.bossauto.ca/?fbclid=IwAR0qJHzLWSPYlUIr32XRy3HCHJp994qDH8G6sKFhlONh0vr8RVV8-g99cM8 target=_blank rel=nofollow noopener>www.bossauto.ca</a></span><span style=color: #050505; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff;> for more details!</span></p>

2016 GMC Acadia

151,226 KM

Details Description Features

$23,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 GMC Acadia

Denali AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2016 GMC Acadia

Denali AWD

Location

Boss Auto

1399 Simcoe Street North, Oshawa, ON L1G 4X5

905-721-1200

  1. 1708966432
  2. 1708966435
  3. 1708966439
  4. 1708966443
  5. 1708966446
  6. 1708966450
  7. 1708966453
  8. 1708966456
  9. 1708966461
  10. 1708966465
  11. 1708966471
  12. 1708966477
  13. 1708966484
  14. 1708966488
  15. 1708966494
  16. 1708966499
  17. 1708966504
  18. 1708966511
  19. 1708966516
  20. 1708966522
  21. 1708966527
  22. 1708966535
  23. 1708966540
  24. 1708966547
  25. 1708966556
  26. 1708966564
  27. 1708966573
  28. 1708966579
  29. 1708966585
  30. 1708966591
  31. 1708966597
  32. 1708966603
  33. 1708966605
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,998

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
151,226KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GKKVTKD5GJ240794

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 151,226 KM

Vehicle Description

***DENALI EDITION***FULLY LOADED SUPER SHARP WHITE PEARL ON BLACK SEVEN PASSENGER GMC SPORTS-UTILITY VEHICLE W/ THIRD ROW SEATING W/ GREAT MILEAGE, EQUIPPED W/ THE EVER RELIABLE 6 CYLINDER 3.6L VVT ENGINE, LOADED W/ THE LUXURIOUS DENALI AWD TRIM PACKAGE, POWER LIFTGATE, REAR-VIEW CAMERA, ON-STAR ASSIST, BLIND SIDE MONITORING SYSTEM, LANE DEPARTURE ASSIST, COLLISION WARNING SYSTEM, UPGRADED BOSE PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM, LEATHER/POWER/HEATED/COOLED SEATS, DUAL POWER MOONROOF, GPS NAVIGATION, FACTORY REMOTE CAR START, MULTI-ZONE TEMPERATURE CONTROL, TINTED WINDOWS, HEATED/POWER SIDE VIEW MIRRORS, BLUETOOTH CONNECTION, CRUISE CONTROL, KEYLESS ENTRY, POWER LOCKS/WINDOWS, AIR CONDITIONING, WARRANTY AND MUCH MORE! This vehicle comes certified with all-in pricing excluding HST tax and licensing. Also included is a complimentary 36 days complete coverage safety. Please visit www.bossauto.ca for more details!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Forward Collision Warning
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Included

Additional Features

Heads-Up Display
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Boss Auto

Used 2016 GMC Acadia Denali AWD for sale in Oshawa, ON
2016 GMC Acadia Denali AWD 151,226 KM $23,998 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Subaru Impreza Premium HB for sale in Oshawa, ON
2015 Subaru Impreza Premium HB 149,921 KM $14,698 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Subaru Impreza Premium HB for sale in Oshawa, ON
2017 Subaru Impreza Premium HB 80,405 KM $18,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Boss Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Boss Auto

Boss Auto

1399 Simcoe Street North, Oshawa, ON L1G 4X5

Call Dealer

905-721-XXXX

(click to show)

905-721-1200

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$23,998

+ taxes & licensing

Boss Auto

905-721-1200

Contact Seller
2016 GMC Acadia