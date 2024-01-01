$23,998+ tax & licensing
2016 GMC Acadia
Denali AWD
Location
Boss Auto
1399 Simcoe Street North, Oshawa, ON L1G 4X5
905-721-1200
Certified
$23,998
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 151,226 KM
Vehicle Description
***DENALI EDITION***FULLY LOADED SUPER SHARP WHITE PEARL ON BLACK SEVEN PASSENGER GMC SPORTS-UTILITY VEHICLE W/ THIRD ROW SEATING W/ GREAT MILEAGE, EQUIPPED W/ THE EVER RELIABLE 6 CYLINDER 3.6L VVT ENGINE, LOADED W/ THE LUXURIOUS DENALI AWD TRIM PACKAGE, POWER LIFTGATE, REAR-VIEW CAMERA, ON-STAR ASSIST, BLIND SIDE MONITORING SYSTEM, LANE DEPARTURE ASSIST, COLLISION WARNING SYSTEM, UPGRADED BOSE PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM, LEATHER/POWER/HEATED/COOLED SEATS, DUAL POWER MOONROOF, GPS NAVIGATION, FACTORY REMOTE CAR START, MULTI-ZONE TEMPERATURE CONTROL, TINTED WINDOWS, HEATED/POWER SIDE VIEW MIRRORS, BLUETOOTH CONNECTION, CRUISE CONTROL, KEYLESS ENTRY, POWER LOCKS/WINDOWS, AIR CONDITIONING, WARRANTY AND MUCH MORE! This vehicle comes certified with all-in pricing excluding HST tax and licensing. Also included is a complimentary 36 days complete coverage safety. Please visit www.bossauto.ca for more details!
