2016 GMC Terrain

113,481 KM

Details Description Features

$18,698

+ tax & licensing
$18,698

+ taxes & licensing

Boss Auto

905-721-1200

2016 GMC Terrain

2016 GMC Terrain

Sle2 V6 Awd

2016 GMC Terrain

Sle2 V6 Awd

Location

Boss Auto

1399 Simcoe Street North, Oshawa, ON L1G 4X5

905-721-1200

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,698

+ taxes & licensing

113,481KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10034712
  • Stock #: 320029
  • VIN: 2GKFLTE36G6320029

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 113,481 KM

Vehicle Description

VERY SHARP AND SUPER CLEAN BLACK ON BLACK GMC SPORTS-UTILITY VEHICLE W/ EXCELLENT MILEAGE, EQUIPPED W/ THE EVER RELIABLE 6 CYLINDER 3.6L VVT ENGINE, LOADED W/ THE SLE2 TRIM PACKAGE W/ ALL-WHEEL DRIVE, REAR-VIEW CAMERA, UPGRADED PIONEER PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM, POWER AND HEATED SEATS, FACTORY REMOTE CAR START, TINTED WINDOWS, HEATED/POWER SIDE VIEW MIRRORS, BLUETOOTH CONNECTION, CRUISE CONTROL, KEYLESS ENTRY, POWER LOCKS/WINDOWS, AIR CONDITIONING, WARRANTY AND MUCH MORE! This vehicle comes certified with all-in pricing excluding HST tax and licensing. Also included is a complimentary 36 days complete coverage safety. Please visit www.bossauto.ca for more details!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Warranty

Warranty Included

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Boss Auto

Boss Auto

1399 Simcoe Street North, Oshawa, ON L1G 4X5

