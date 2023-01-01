Menu
2016 GMC Terrain

118,201 KM

Details Description Features

$21,998

+ tax & licensing
DENALI AWD

DENALI AWD

Location

1399 Simcoe Street North, Oshawa, ON L1G 4X5

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,998

+ taxes & licensing

118,201KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10215585
  • Stock #: 221078
  • VIN: 2GKFLVE31G6221078

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 118,201 KM

Vehicle Description

***LOADED DENALI EDITION***VERY SHARP BLACK ON BLACK GMC SPORTS-UTILITY VEHICLE W/ EXCELLENT MILEAGE, EQUIPPED W/ THE EVER RELIABLE 6 CYLINDER 3.6L VVT ENGINE, LOADED W/ THE SUPER LUXURIOUS DENALI TRIM PACKAGE, POWER LIFTGATE, REAR-VIEW CAMERA, LANE DEPARTURE ASSIST, COLLISION WARNING SYSTEM, ON-STAR ASSIST, BLIND SIDE MONITORING SYSTEM, UPGRADED PIONEER PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM, LEATHER/POWER/MEMORY AND HEATED SEATS, POWER MOONROOF, FACTORY REMOTE CAR START, TINTED WINDOWS, HEATED/POWER SIDE VIEW MIRRORS, BLUETOOTH CONNECTION, CRUISE CONTROL, KEYLESS ENTRY, POWER LOCKS/WINDOWS, AIR CONDITIONING, WARRANTY AND MUCH MORE! This vehicle comes certified with all-in pricing excluding HST tax and licensing. Also included is a complimentary 36 days complete coverage safety. Please visit www.bossauto.ca for more details!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Warranty

Warranty Included

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

