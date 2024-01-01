$9,999+ tax & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 142,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2016 Kia Soul-5dr. Wgn. -Power Windows-Trip Computer-Power Adjustable Pedals-Tilt Steering Wheel,Cruise Control,Passenger Front Airbag Off/On,Driver Side Airbag,Vehicle Stability Management VSM,Traction Control,Anti-lock Brakes / ABS,Power Door Locks,Child Safety Locks,...
Looking for a stylish and reliable compact SUV that won't break the bank? Look no further than this 2016 Kia Soul 5dr Wgn Auto LX from Oshawa Fine Auto Sales. This green beauty with black interior is sure to turn heads with its distinctive design and fun personality. Under the hood, you'll find a peppy 1.6L 4-cylinder engine paired with a smooth automatic transmission, making it perfect for city driving and weekend getaways. With only 142,000km on the odometer, this Soul is still in great condition and ready for many more adventures.
This Kia Soul is packed with features designed to make your driving experience enjoyable and safe. Enjoy the comfort of heated mirrors on chilly mornings, stay connected with Bluetooth and steering wheel controls, and feel confident with the added security of an anti-theft system and traction control. This Soul also boasts a spacious interior with folding rear seats for added cargo space and comes equipped with winter tires for worry-free driving throughout the year.
Visit Oshawa Fine Auto Sales today to see this 2016 Kia Soul 5dr Wgn Auto LX in person. You'll be impressed with its sleek design, impressive features, and affordable price. Don't miss out on this fantastic opportunity to own a well-maintained and reliable vehicle.
5 Sizzling Features:
- Distinctive Style: The Kia Soul's unique boxy design stands out from the crowd.
- Spacious Interior: Enjoy plenty of room for passengers and cargo with the folding rear seats.
- Winter Ready: Equipped with winter tires for safe and confident driving in all conditions.
- Stay Connected: Bluetooth and steering wheel controls keep you connected and hands-free.
- Peace of Mind: Anti-theft system and traction control provide added security and confidence.
