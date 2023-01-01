$CALL+ tax & licensing
2016 Mazda CX-9
AWD 4dr GS-L
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
154,299KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9936287
- VIN: JM3TCBCY6G0104446
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 154,299 KM
Vehicle Description
Financing available O.A.C
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. is a family owned business, established in 1994.
Referrals built us, reliability keep us serving you.
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. ... We Care.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Anti-Theft System
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Convenience
Proximity Key
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Cross-Traffic Alert
