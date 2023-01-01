Menu
2016 Mazda CX-9

154,299 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

905-571-3460

2016 Mazda CX-9

2016 Mazda CX-9

AWD 4dr GS-L

2016 Mazda CX-9

AWD 4dr GS-L

Location

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4

905-571-3460

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

154,299KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 9936287
  VIN: JM3TCBCY6G0104446

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Black
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Passengers 7
  Mileage 154,299 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is certified, serviced & oil changed.

Financing available O.A.C



R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. is a family owned business, established in 1994.



Referrals built us, reliability keep us serving you.




R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. ... We Care.

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4

