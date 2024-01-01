$15,998+ tax & licensing
2016 Volkswagen Golf
TSI
Location
Boss Auto
1399 Simcoe Street North, Oshawa, ON L1G 4X5
905-721-1200
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 127,230 KM
Vehicle Description
***ONE OWNER*** TWO SETS OF TIRES INCLUDING FOUR BRAND NEW ALL SEASON TIRES ON ALLOYS + FOUR WINTER TIRES ON STEELS***BRAND NEW BRAKES ALL AROUND***EXCELLENT CONDITION AND WELL MAINTAINED BLUE ON BLACK VOLKSWAGEN HATCHBACK EQUIPPED W/ THE EVER RELIABLE 4 CYLINDER 1.8L DOHC ENGINE, LOADED W/ KEYLESS/PROXIMITY ENTRY, HEATED/LEATHER/POWER SEATS, POWER MOONROOF, REAR-VIEW CAMERA, HEATED SIDE VIEW MIRRORS, BLUETOOTH CONNECTION, LCD TOUCHSCREEN RADIO FM/AM/XM/CD, TINTED WINDOWS, AIR CONDITIONING, POWER LOCKS/WINDOWS AND MIRRORS, ALLOY RIMS, CRUISE CONTROL WARRANTIES AND MORE! This vehicle comes certified with all-in pricing excluding HST tax and licensing. Also included is a complimentary 36 days complete coverage safety and powertrain warranty, and one year limited powertrain warranty. Please visit www.bossauto.ca for more details!
