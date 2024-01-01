2016 Volkswagen Golf

Menu
<p><span style=font-family: Segoe UI, sans-serif; font-size: 18px;>***ONE OWNER*** TWO SETS OF TIRES INCLUDING FOUR BRAND NEW ALL SEASON TIRES ON ALLOYS + FOUR WINTER TIRES ON STEELS***BRAND NEW BRAKES ALL AROUND***EXCELLENT CONDITION AND WELL MAINTAINED BLUE ON BLACK VOLKSWAGEN HATCHBACK EQUIPPED W/ THE EVER RELIABLE 4 CYLINDER 1.8L DOHC ENGINE, LOADED W/ KEYLESS/PROXIMITY ENTRY, HEATED/LEATHER/POWER SEATS, POWER MOONROOF, REAR-VIEW CAMERA, HEATED SIDE VIEW MIRRORS, BLUETOOTH CONNECTION, LCD TOUCHSCREEN RADIO FM/AM/XM/CD, TINTED WINDOWS, AIR CONDITIONING, POWER LOCKS/WINDOWS AND MIRRORS, ALLOY RIMS, CRUISE CONTROL WARRANTIES AND MORE! This vehicle comes certified with all-in pricing excluding HST tax and licensing. Also included is a complimentary 36 days complete coverage safety and powertrain warranty, and one year limited powertrain warranty. Please visit www.bossauto.ca for more details!</span></p>

127,230 KM

Details Description Features

TSI

TSI

Location

Boss Auto

1399 Simcoe Street North, Oshawa, ON L1G 4X5

905-721-1200

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

127,230KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 3VW217AU1GM033304

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 127,230 KM

Vehicle Description

***ONE OWNER*** TWO SETS OF TIRES INCLUDING FOUR BRAND NEW ALL SEASON TIRES ON ALLOYS + FOUR WINTER TIRES ON STEELS***BRAND NEW BRAKES ALL AROUND***EXCELLENT CONDITION AND WELL MAINTAINED BLUE ON BLACK VOLKSWAGEN HATCHBACK EQUIPPED W/ THE EVER RELIABLE 4 CYLINDER 1.8L DOHC ENGINE, LOADED W/ KEYLESS/PROXIMITY ENTRY, HEATED/LEATHER/POWER SEATS, POWER MOONROOF, REAR-VIEW CAMERA, HEATED SIDE VIEW MIRRORS, BLUETOOTH CONNECTION, LCD TOUCHSCREEN RADIO FM/AM/XM/CD, TINTED WINDOWS, AIR CONDITIONING, POWER LOCKS/WINDOWS AND MIRRORS, ALLOY RIMS, CRUISE CONTROL WARRANTIES AND MORE! This vehicle comes certified with all-in pricing excluding HST tax and licensing. Also included is a complimentary 36 days complete coverage safety and powertrain warranty, and one year limited powertrain warranty. Please visit www.bossauto.ca for more details!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player
Bluetooth

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Boss Auto

1399 Simcoe Street North, Oshawa, ON L1G 4X5

