2017 Chevrolet Cruze
Premier
Location
Boss Auto
1399 Simcoe Street North, Oshawa, ON L1G 4X5
905-721-1200
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 96,234 KM
Vehicle Description
***TWO SETS OF TIRES ON RIMS INCLUDING BRAND NEW ALL SEASONS ON ALLOYS AND WINTERS ON STEELS*** VERY SHARP LOOKING PREMIER RALLY SPORT EDITION GRAY ON BROWN CHEVROLET HATCHBACK IN GREAT CONDITION W/ EXCELLENT MILEAGE, EQUIPPED W/ THE VERY FUEL EFFICIENT 4 CYLINDER 1.4L ECOTECH TURBO ENGINE, LOADED W/ APPLE AND ANDROID CAR PLAY, REAR-VIEW CAMERA, CUSTOM ORDER BROWN LEATHER SEATS, HEATED FRONT AND REAR SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, BLUETOOTH, POWER LOCKS/WINDOWS AND MIRRORS, HEATED SIDE VIEW MIRRORS, KEYLESS/PROXIMITY ENTRY, PUSH BUTTON START, FACTORY REMOTE CAR START, CRUISE CONTROL, AIR CONDITIONING, WARRANTIES AND MORE! This vehicle comes certified with all-in pricing excluding HST tax and licensing. Also included is a complimentary 36 days complete coverage safety and powertrain warranty, and one year limited powertrain warranty. Please visit our website at www.bossauto.ca today!
Vehicle Features
