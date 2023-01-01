2017 Chevrolet Cruze

Menu
***TWO SETS OF TIRES ON RIMS INCLUDING BRAND NEW ALL SEASONS ON ALLOYS AND WINTERS ON STEELS*** VERY SHARP LOOKING PREMIER RALLY SPORT EDITION GRAY ON BROWN CHEVROLET HATCHBACK IN GREAT CONDITION W/ EXCELLENT MILEAGE, EQUIPPED W/ THE VERY FUEL EFFICIENT 4 CYLINDER 1.4L ECOTECH TURBO ENGINE, LOADED W/ APPLE AND ANDROID CAR PLAY, REAR-VIEW CAMERA, CUSTOM ORDER BROWN LEATHER SEATS, HEATED FRONT AND REAR SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, BLUETOOTH, POWER LOCKS/WINDOWS AND MIRRORS, HEATED SIDE VIEW MIRRORS, KEYLESS/PROXIMITY ENTRY, PUSH BUTTON START, FACTORY REMOTE CAR START, CRUISE CONTROL, AIR CONDITIONING, WARRANTIES AND MORE! This vehicle comes certified with all-in pricing excluding HST tax and licensing. Also included is a complimentary 36 days complete coverage safety and powertrain warranty, and one year limited powertrain warranty.

96,234 KM

Premier

Boss Auto

1399 Simcoe Street North, Oshawa, ON L1G 4X5

905-721-1200

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

VIN 3G1BF6SM7HS580113

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 96,234 KM

Vehicle Description

***TWO SETS OF TIRES ON RIMS INCLUDING BRAND NEW ALL SEASONS ON ALLOYS AND WINTERS ON STEELS*** VERY SHARP LOOKING PREMIER RALLY SPORT EDITION GRAY ON BROWN CHEVROLET HATCHBACK IN GREAT CONDITION W/ EXCELLENT MILEAGE, EQUIPPED W/ THE VERY FUEL EFFICIENT 4 CYLINDER 1.4L ECOTECH TURBO ENGINE, LOADED W/ APPLE AND ANDROID CAR PLAY, REAR-VIEW CAMERA, CUSTOM ORDER BROWN LEATHER SEATS, HEATED FRONT AND REAR SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, BLUETOOTH, POWER LOCKS/WINDOWS AND MIRRORS, HEATED SIDE VIEW MIRRORS, KEYLESS/PROXIMITY ENTRY, PUSH BUTTON START, FACTORY REMOTE CAR START, CRUISE CONTROL, AIR CONDITIONING, WARRANTIES AND MORE! This vehicle comes certified with all-in pricing excluding HST tax and licensing. Also included is a complimentary 36 days complete coverage safety and powertrain warranty, and one year limited powertrain warranty. Please visit our website at www.bossauto.ca today!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1399 Simcoe Street North, Oshawa, ON L1G 4X5

905-721-1200

